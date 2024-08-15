Breakthrough T1D Launches Detect So You Can Decide National Campaign To Increase Type 1 Diabetes Awareness And Early Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Early Detection of Type 1 Can Help Reduce the Risk of Life-Threatening Complications at Diagnosis and Allow Time to Access Therapy that Can Delay the Onset of the

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, launched a national campaign "Detect so you can decide" to increase awareness and encourage early detection of T1D. Nearly 1.45 million Americans and 8.7 million people worldwide live with T1D, an autoimmune disease that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, and these numbers are increasing every year. Early detection of T1D before symptoms appear and insulin is required can help reduce the risk of life-threatening complications at diagnosis and allow people time to access therapies, participate in crucial T1D clinical trials, and prepare for future medical needs.

Screening for T1D is simple and easy, requiring a blood test to check whether a person has one or more of four islet autoantibodies, which signal that the immune system has been activated. Research shows that most people who test positive for two or more autoantibodies persistently will eventually develop T1D. This knowledge can help people make important decisions about their health and potentially change the course of the disease.

"A type 1 diabetes diagnosis is life-changing and can be overwhelming for those who face it, but early detection of T1D can help individuals and their families prepare and plan," said Anastasia Albanese-O'Neill, PhD, APRN, AVP of community screening and clinical trial education at Breakthrough T1D. "The benefits of T1D early detection are significant and could lead to a delay in the onset of the disease through approved therapies and accelerate research through clinical trials. We also know that through screening and monitoring, we can reduce the number of people with T1D who experience diabetic ketoacidosis at diagnosis from up to 50% to 5%," she said. "While those with a family history of T1D are 15 times more likely to develop it, 85% of people with T1D have no family history. T1D early detection is important, and through this campaign, we want people to know their options and the steps they can take to screen for T1D."

Beth and Chris Aiuto's son was diagnosed with T1D in 2018. The couple is now planning to pursue T1D screening for their nuclear family, including their 6-year-old daughter. "When our son, Christopher, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at three years old, it came as a shock to our family. We had no known family history of T1D and didn't understand that it was a disease that could impact our son or anyone at any age. We later learned of a cousin who developed type 1 diabetes in her 60s," the Aiutos said. "After engaging with Breakthrough T1D and learning about early detection, we knew that screening for T1D was the right thing for our family. We were fortunate that Christopher wasn't diagnosed in diabetic ketoacidosis, and this is why it's so important to us to share the value of early detection."

To encourage more people to screen for T1D, the "Detect so you can decide" campaign will have a strong digital presence on social media and the Breakthrough T1D website. It will include personal stories of individuals and families who have made the decision to screen for T1D and comprehensive information about T1D early detection and how to talk to your doctor. In partnership with local clinics around the country, Breakthrough T1D is also expanding early detection opportunities, especially for family members of people with T1D.

"Early detection of type 1 diabetes is a key priority for Breakthrough T1D as we drive toward cures. Current clinical guidelines recommend that those with a family history talk to their doctor about early detection, and our campaign will encourage those at greater risk to consider screening," said Sanjoy Dutta, PhD, chief scientific officer at Breakthrough T1D. "Given that many people have no family history, we also see a future where all people can be screened and understand their risk of developing T1D and options for care. We envision this can also increase T1D clinical trial participation and accelerate critical research that will get us to cures faster. That's why we're providing resources that help people start a conversation with their doctors about the benefits of screening and their options."

Previously, the lack of expert consensus around how to monitor those who test positive for autoantibodies was a gap in early detection. In June 2024, new consensus guidance ,

developed under the leadership of Breakthrough T1D in partnership with more than 60 global experts, was released during the American Diabetes Association's Annual Scientific Sessions. The new guidance will help physicians care for those who test positive for autoantibodies, monitor for disease progression, and guide patients with respect to appropriate therapies, clinical trials, and other resources.

To learn more about the "Detect so you can decide" campaign, visit:



About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving

toward cures.

We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

