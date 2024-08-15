Spiritmedia To Publish The Pyramid Principle By UCLA Superstar And NBA Pro John Vallely

RALEIGH,

SpiritMedia , a leading international publishing and marketing company, has secured exclusive rights to publishing and distributing The Pyramid Principle by UCLA Hall of Famer and former player John Vallely with Paul Weissenstein. The book, which chronicles the impact of revered NCAA head coach John Wooden, is anticipated to be a New York Times Bestseller. Greg Ray, the CEO of the International Thought Leader Network, negotiated the agreement.

The story traces Vallely's journey from a small-time kid in Newport Beach to junior college athlete, consecutive NCAA champion, first-round NBA draft pick, and cancer survivor, with Coach Wooden's mentorship supporting Vallely through his daughter's cancer battle and his own. It spans a poignant five decades, highlighting chapters where the former Atlanta Hawk and Houston Rocket return to Coach Wooden's words for guidance and strength.

As a 6'3'' guard, Vallely played for UCLA from 1968 to 1970 under the leadership of Coach Wooden, sharing the court with future NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar. In his first year, he emerged as the third-leading scorer and the linchpin of the Bruins' backcourt. With Vallely on the roster, the team won consecutive NCAA championships during the 1968-1969 and 1968-1970 seasons, marking Coach Wooden's third and fourth consecutive title with the Bruins. Declaring for the 1970 NBA draft, Vallely was picked 14th in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, playing behind the exceptional Pete Maravich.

"An extremely moving piece that brought me to tears more than once," remarks Tim Dekay, actor in 'White Collar' and 'Oppenheimer.' "It's very tight, has great transitions, and will put the reader on an emotional path."



The book title refers to Coach Wooden's Pyramid of Success, a now iconic triangle diagram identifying 25 characteristics for achieving excellence, which has found application in many disciplines beyond competitive basketball. Coach Wooden, widely regarded as the greatest college basketball coach of all time, was respected and beloved by players and the larger basketball community for inspiring his team to be better people as much as better athletes. In doing so, he fostered greatness, setting records that have yet to be touched, namely the most consecutive wins in Division I men's basketball. His teams boasted several All-Americans, notably Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, Jamaal Wilkes, Sidney Wicks, and Henry Bibby.

"A beautifully written story," remarks Gregory Craig, Chairman of the Price Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Anderson at UCLA. "I reflected and took away valuable life lessons. It celebrates an era of coaching and teaching that has left us but still has great value. These timeless lessons and challenges remind us that life is fleeting and must be treasured."

Central to Vallely's story is his fight against cancer, which took his daughter's life and almost claimed his own. Empowered by Coach Wooden's lesson of "faith through prayer," Vallely overcame severe hardships, leading to his significant involvement in the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation after his recovery. In collaboration with the V. Foundation for Cancer Research, they've created Dribble for Victory Over Cancer , a national campaign uniting college basketball teams and their communities in the fight against childhood cancer. With the book's publication, SpiritMedia hopes to raise awareness for cancer research, dedicating a portion of the book proceeds towards this cause.

The book is expected to perform strongly on bestseller lists, reaching multiple market segments. Its intersection between faith, sports, and cancer research promises a varied readership. The UCLA community, including those who played for or knew Coach Wooden, eagerly awaits the book's publication to honor Coach's legacy. Countless stories have celebrated Coach's impact on sports, yet this one promises to define his legacy beyond the hardwood.

SpiritMedia is a full-service publishing and marketing company. The organization aims to spread the good news of Jesus in all 195 nations. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. , the results-driven, international company includes individuals from the U.S., India, Ukraine, Lithuania, the Philippines, and Nigeria. SpiritMedia has published hundreds of books and websites, working with clients worldwide. For more information, visit SpiritMedia or follow @spiritmedia on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube or Instagram .

About The Pyramid Principle:

Pyramid Principle by John Vallely and Paul Weissenstein takes you into the heart of Coach John Wooden's leadership, portraying the heart of the legendary UCLA basketball coach who transformed the game and many lives forever. Spanning five electrifying decades, this narrative peels back the curtain on Coach Wooden's mentorship over one of his star players, John Vallely, showcasing how Coach Wooden forged championship greatness on the court and in life.

About John Vallely:

John Vallely was a starting guard for UCLA from 1968-1970, playing for Coach John Wooden. Known as "Money Man" for his clutch performances, he helped secure two NCAA championships. In 1970, he was named an All-American, was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Hawks, and married his fiance Karen. The couple had two children: a son, Eric, and a daughter, Erin. Erin, diagnosed with cancer at 9, lost her fight with the disease at 12. Since then, John and Karen have dedicated themselves to fighting pediatric cancer, with John serving on the Board of Directors for the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. Today, he lives in Orange County with his wife Karen and is close to his son Eric and granddaughter Erin.

About UCLA:

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is a public research university and one of the ten campuses of the University of California system. Ranked by publications as among the best universities in the world, UCLA consistently excels in research, academics, and innovation. Competing in athletics as the Bruins, UCLA has won 123 NCAA team championships in the Pac-12, second only to Stanford University. Among their sports achievements, basketball features their most impressive victories, owing to Coach John Wooden.

About Coach John Wooden:

John Wooden was an American college basketball coach who led the UCLA Bruins to 10 championships in 12 years, winning seven consecutively between 1967 and 1973. He mentored players who would achieve notable success in the pros, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Walton, and Gail Goodrich among them. He was named the NCAA College Basketball Coach of the Year six times and was the first to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach. Apart from his many accolades, he was celebrated for his philosophies and teachings that, over the years, have transcended the sport of basketball. His deep care and encouragement drove his athletes to apply a standard of excellence to every part of their lives.

About Paul Weissenstein:

Paul Weissenstein is a former collegiate Division 1 strength and performance coach, most notably working with Hall of Fame basketball coach, Bill Self at the University of Illinois. Most recently Paul coached at Sierra Canyon High School, where he assisted in the development of its highly ranked volleyball and basketball programs. In addition to training numerous athletes, Paul has transitioned into writing, producing, and adapting books into motion picture projects, including the screenplay based on John Vallely's life and "The Pyramid Principle".

About Dribble for Victory Over Cancer:

Dribble for Victory Over Cancer combines the efforts of the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF) and the V. Foundation for Cancer Research to combat childhood cancer. This movement builds on the community engagement efforts introduced by the PCRF, UCLA, and St. John's University. Ahead of the season, participating college basketball teams host events on campus early in the fall. Participants dribble through short on-campus routes to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research. The events allow individuals, families, clubs, and teams to connect with the basketball community, all while contributing to a brighter future for kids and families battling cancer.

