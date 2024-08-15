Bread Market Size Is Set To Grow By USD 116.1 Billion From 2024-2028, Rising Urbanization And Changing Consumer Lifestyles Boost The Market, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

bread market

size is estimated to grow by USD 116.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for organic and gluten-free bakery products. However, fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include AB

Mauri UK Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, ARYZTA AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., The J.M Smucker Co., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Bread Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 116.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.22 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Key companies profiled AB Mauri UK Ltd., AGROFERT AS, Angel Bakeries, ARYZTA AG, Bakers Delight, Bakkerij Borgesius, Barilla G and R Fratelli Spa, Braces Bakery Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Finsbury Food Group Plc, Flowers Foods Inc., Fuji Baking Group, Modern Food Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Monginis Foods Pvt. Ltd., Pasco Shikishima Corp., The J.M Smucker Co., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The bakery industry is experiencing a trend towards the use of healthy baking ingredients, such as aluminum-free baking powder, gluten-free flour, and organic baking flour. Consumers are increasingly seeking out these options due to their health benefits. Organic bread, made with these ingredients, is more expensive due to higher manufacturing costs and raw material prices. However, the popularity of organic bread among health-conscious consumers is expected to drive demand. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, is commonly used in bakery products, including bread. However, it is not suitable for those with gluten intolerance, who make up a significant consumer segment. As a result, there is a growing preference for gluten-free and organic multigrain and wholegrain bread varieties. Manufacturers, such as Flowers Foods Inc. Under the brand Dave Killer Bread, are responding to this trend by producing a range of gluten-free bread options. This focus on gluten-free products is essential for capturing market share and meeting consumer preferences.

The Bread Market is experiencing significant trends in the Bread Industry. Whole meal and baked goods, including householder staples like bread and bakery items, are popular choices for health-conscious consumers. Bread manufacturers are responding with value-added products such as fortified bread, clean label bread, and organic bread. Regional bread specialties, made with natural ingredients like legumes (lentils), are also gaining traction due to their high protein content and functional food benefits. Functional ingredients, such as Omega 9, are being added for cholesterol reduction and weight management. Fillings in bread, like chickpeas and lentils, provide supplemental nutrients, vitamins, biotics, and wholesome flour blends. Functional food products, made with natural ingredients, are in demand. Brands like Moulins Dumée and Moulins Bourgeois lead the way with artisanal bread and innovative dough, flour, and water combinations. The aging population and convenience factor are driving e-commerce sales. In-store bakeries offer specialty bread and private labels. Freezing and e-commerce platforms are making it easier for consumers to access these products. Look for trends in high protein, sugar control, and functional ingredients as the Bread Market continues to evolve.

Market

Challenges



The production of bread and rolls involves the use of primary raw materials such as flour, sugar, salt, and milk. The escalating costs of these essential ingredients pose a significant challenge for bread manufacturers. Factors like adverse weather conditions, strikes, governmental regulations, national emergencies, natural disasters, and supply shortages can impact the availability and price of these raw materials. As a result, the cost of production increases, leading to a rise in the price of bread products. This trend makes it difficult for marketers to introduce new product varieties with unique ingredients that cater to consumer preferences and enhance taste. The increased product prices may influence consumer purchasing decisions, ultimately affecting the overall performance of the industry. The bread market faces several challenges in today's health-conscious consumer landscape. Functional food products and ingredients, such as Omega 9, cholesterol reduction, and sugar control, are in high demand. Natural ingredients, including whole grain and chickpeas and lentils, are preferred. Bakery manufacturers must offer supplemental nutrients, vitamins, and biotics in their wholesome flour blends. Senior consumers, an aging population, seek artisanal bread made with traditional methods using Moulins Dumée and Moulins Bourgeois flours, water, and dough. Convenience is key, with in-store bakeries, specialty bread, private labels, freezing, e-commerce platforms, and home delivery services. Recycled plastic packaging is essential for sustainability. Gluten-free bread caters to changing consumer behavior, with direct consumer relationships crucial for bakeries. Whole grain and whole grain loaves remain staple food items, while vaccination and online grocery shopping impact sales. Bakery manufacturers must adapt to these trends to stay competitive.

Segment Overview

This bread market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Artisan bread

1.2 Packaged bread 1.3 Others



2.1 Offline 2.2 Online



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Artisan bread- The Bread Market is a thriving business platform where bakers and buyers connect. It offers a wide range of freshly baked breads from various artisanal bakeries. Sellers showcase their unique creations, and buyers can place orders with just a few clicks. The marketplace ensures timely delivery and maintains a high standard of product quality. It's an excellent solution for businesses seeking consistent bread supplies and consumers looking for diverse bread options.

The global bakery premixes market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and high-quality baking solutions. As of 2024, the market is projected to expand significantly, fueled by innovations in premix formulations and rising popularity of home baking. Key players in the industry are focusing on product diversification and geographical expansion to cater to evolving consumer preferences. The market's growth is also supported by the trend toward healthier ingredients and customized baking options. As the sector evolves, opportunities for new entrants and established brands alike continue to emerge.

Research Analysis

The Bread Industry is a significant sector in the food industry, focusing on the production and sale of various baked goods, with whole meal bread being a popular household staple. Bread manufacturers offer a wide range of products, including bakery items, regional specialties, value-added items, and fortified bread. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly seeking out natural, organic, and clean label bread options, which may include the use of functional ingredients like legumes, Omega 9, and protein-rich fillings. Functional food products, such as those fortified with vitamins and minerals, are also gaining popularity. Bread can be found in various formats, including private labels, and can be frozen or sold through e-commerce platforms for added convenience. The use of recycled plastic packaging is a growing trend in the industry as sustainability becomes a priority.

Market Research Overview

The Bread Market continues to evolve, with a focus on health and convenience driving innovation. Whole meal bread and baked goods are household staples, with consumers seeking out value-added products such as fortified, clean label, organic, and functional food items. Legumes like lentils and chickpeas are increasingly used for their protein content and nutritional benefits. Functional ingredients, such as omega 9 and supplemental nutrients, are being added to create cholesterol reduction and weight management solutions. Natural ingredients are in demand, with artisanal bread and in-store bakeries offering a return to traditional baking methods. The aging population and health-conscious consumers are driving demand for gluten-free options. The bread market is adapting to changing consumer behavior, with e-commerce platforms and home delivery services becoming increasingly popular. Direct consumer relationships are also important, with bakery manufacturers offering private labels and freezing options for convenience. Recycled plastic packaging is a growing trend, as sustainability becomes a priority. The bread market is expected to continue growing, with regional bread specialties and functional food products leading the way.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Artisan Bread



Packaged Bread

Others

Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Geography



Europe



North America



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

