American Urological Association Releases Male Infertility Guideline Amendment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the American Society for Reproductive (ASRM), released the 2024 amendment to the Male Infertility Guideline.

The purpose of this Guideline is to outline the appropriate evaluation and management of the male partner in an infertile couple. Recommendations proceed from obtaining an appropriate history and physical exam, as well as diagnostic testing, where indicated. Medical therapies, surgical techniques, and use of IUI and ART are covered to allow for optimal patient management. The 2024 amendment has introduced new evidence to support updated information on the evaluation and management of male infertility.

“We are excited to share this updated version of the Male Infertility Guideline. This amendment builds on the outstanding, inaugural version of the Male Infertility Guideline that was published in 2021,” said Guideline Amendment Chair Dr. Robert E. Brannigan, Professor of Urology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine.“The updated Guideline includes numerous new, important recommendations that will enhance the ability of urologists to provide optimal, state-of-the-art care for infertile males

This Guideline has 54 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective, evidence-based care as it relates to male infertility.

The Guideline amendment highlights the following:



Update to a recommendation on evaluating azoospermic patients

Update to a recommendation on karyotype testing

Updates on which imaging modalities should or should not be used when evaluating patients

A new recommendation on utilization of testicular sperm in nonazoospermic patients

Updates to the WHO reference ranges for human semen characteristics A new table defining common terms in semen analysis

“Male infertility contributes to 50% of cases and also provides a window into male general health,” said Paula Amato, MD, ASRM President.“These guidelines will assist health care providers with the evaluation and management of male infertility, leading to improved male reproductive potential, offspring health and men's general health.”

The full Guideline is now available at: auanet.org/MaleInfertilityGuideline2024

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Brannigan RE, Hermanson L, Kaczmarek J, Kim SK, Kirkby E, Tanrikut C. Updates to male infertility: AUA/ASRM guideline (2024). J Urol. Published online August 15, 2024.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Attachment

American Urological Association Releases Male Infertility Guideline Amendment

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 443-909-4033 ...