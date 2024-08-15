Captiv8 Named “Best Influencer Marketing Company” In 7Th Annual Martech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising industry, today announced that Captiv8 , the #1 influencer marketing for enterprise brands, has been selected as winner of the“Best Influencer Marketing Company” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Captiv8's breakthrough influencer platform delivers, measures and optimizes the entire value chain for influencer marketing – empowering brands and influencers at every stage of the buying journey. The company provides comprehensive data that enables insights-driven decisions and fosters innovation. Several recent enhancements have been introduced across the funnel.

The company's top-of-Funnel innovations include Audience Matching, helping brands find creators with strong customer traction; the Influencer Velocity Index which tracks influencer growth and engagement trends; Instagram IGDM Integrations offering seamless interaction with followers; an AI and Machine Learning Discovery Engine used to identify ideal creator-brand partnerships; Predictive Performance Analysis which delivers forecasts with 95% accuracy, and the new Enhanced Workflow Tools to simplify campaign management.

Creator Storefronts have emerged as part of Captiv8's Middle-of-Funnel Innovations, empowering brands and creators to maximize their influence and drive performance; Brand Influencer Portals allow top creators to present curated collections in a unified space along with Creator-Specific Discount Codes that enhance engagement and track performance; Rich Analytics and Reporting also provide deeper insights for all experience types.

New Bottom-of-Funnel Innovations include the ability to integrate affiliate platform functionality along with comprehensive data capabilities; Integrated Data and Portability to ensure seamless integration with company BI systems; Creator-Friendly Sign-Up and Reporting to simplify participation and tracking; and Tangible Business Impact Measurement to track both awareness metrics and direct financial outcomes.

“We are not just a technology provider; we are a partner in driving innovation, inclusion, and success in influencer marketing. Every day we aim to deliver an exceptional product and an unparalleled experience for our customers as we remain dedicated to surpassing expectations,” said Krishna Subramanian, Captiv8 CEO and co-founder.“Our platform powers influencer programs that drive results for industry leaders. We're honored by this recognition from MarTech Breakthrough and will continue to focus on revolutionizing influencer marketing with cutting-edge solutions and fostering invaluable partnerships.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the

innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Captiv8's holistic approach is different from other influencer martech solutions with unmatched innovation across the funnel. A recent Meta-commissioned study found that 59% of consumers are more interested in learning about a brand that partners with creators. This is the future,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough.“Captiv8's unique approach, comprehensive suite of tools, commitment to diversity, and dedication to empowering the next generation of creators make them our choice for 'Best Influencer Marketing Company!'”

Additionally, Diverse Leadership and Inclusive Initiatives support minority-owned businesses, providing them with access to advanced marketing tools. Captiv8 has also established Creator Connect at UCLA, a mentorship and influencer marketing club, that equips the next generation of influencers with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry.

Captiv8 is the leading influencer marketing platform that empowers brands to connect with consumers through authentic creator partnerships. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Captiv8 helps brands drive engagement, loyalty, and sales in the ever-evolving social landscape. Rated the #1 Best Influencer Marketing Platform by the Influencer Marketing Awards, Captiv8 is also the enterprise marketers choice influencer tool. Captiv8 is ranked #1 influencer marketing software for Enterprise Marketers, and #1 best overall influencer marketing platform by G2.

