Adtheorent Wins “Best Cookieless Marketing Solution” Designation In 2024 Martech Breakthrough Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising industry, today announced that AdTheorent , Inc., a machine pioneer using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, has been selected as winner of the“Best Cookieless Marketing Solution” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Focusing on hundreds of variables associated with each ad impression and the predictive value of machine learning (ML) models, AdTheorent's product suite and transaction models allow advertisers to identify and reach the most qualified potential consumers (media buying opportunities) with the optimal creative experience. The Company was acquired by Cadent LLC in July 2024.

The 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of AdTheorent's ID independent targeting solution, AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, built by ABiTM. AdTheorent Predicative Audiences are the first privacy-forward solution for audience targeting use using AI and ML to drive performance and audience quality without reliance on IDs or cookies.

ABiTM leverages customizable and primary-sourced seed data sets to mimic the audience profile of an advertiser's desired target. ABi'sTM use of audience profile parameters is flexible and customizable to each marketing strategy. Uniquely, AdTheorent's ML reads signals from these data sets to build a predictive model that scores programmatic inventory based on its likelihood of reaching an individual who meets the desired profile. This predictive scoring delivers superior audience quality and KPI performance without basing targeting decisions on personally identifiable information, cookies, or other IDs.

“AdTheorent Predictive Audiences deliver a superior level of ID independence and data-driven accuracy and accountability. At AdTheorent, we believe our algorithmic audience solutions represent the future of programmatic audience targeting – a needed and profound advancement from certain opaque ID-based audience segments that do not drive advertiser value,” said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent.“Thank you to the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for this meaningful recognition.”

“AdTheorent's groundbreaking AI and ML-based audience targeting is unlike anything available in the market. With ID-deprecation and increasing privacy regulations, advertisers struggle to track and target users effectively, hindering the ability to deliver personalized ads and increasing complexity in strategy and costs,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough.“This use of primary-sourced, highly-customized audience profile parameters from AdTheorent is flexible and customizable to each advertiser's marketing strategy. AdTheorent Predictive Audiences, our 'Best Cookieless Marketing Solution,' represent a modern way for brands to reach relevant individuals without reliance on user IDs or cookies.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered media buying platform powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named“Best AdTech Platform” in the 2024 Digiday Media Awards and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen locations across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Steve Johansson ... 213.255.3658