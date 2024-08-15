Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 15 August 2024
PayPoint plc (the "Company")
Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)
Vesting of Restricted Share Plan
The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required performance conditions.
| PDMR
| Number of conditional shares granted
| Dividend equivalent shares accrued
| Gross number of shares vesting
| Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
| Net Vested shares
| Number of shares sold
| Simon Coles
| 7,131
| 1,251
| 8,382
| 3,938
| 4,444
| 0
| Ben Ford
| 6,735
| 1,181
| 7,916
| 3,720
| 4,196
| 4,196
| Mark Latham
| 4,754
| 834
| 5,588
| 2,626
| 2,962
| 2,962
| Tanya Murphy
| 6,339
| 1,111
| 7,450
| 3,500
| 3,950
| 0
| Katy Wilde
| 5,902
| 1,036
| 6,938
| 3,260
| 3,678
| 0
| Nicholas Wiles
| 27,931
| 4,915
| 32,846
| 15,433
| 17,413
| 0
Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme
The Company announces that on 14 August 2024, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint PLC Deferred Bonus Plan (“DBP”'), the awards granted on 13 August 2021 to the PDMRs listed below vested on 14 August 2024, having achieved the required continuous employment condition.
| PDMR
| Number of shares granted
| Dividend equivalent shares accrued
| Gross number of shares vesting
| Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due
| Net Vested shares
| Number of shares sold
| Simon Coles
| 2,132
| 371
| 2,503
| 1,176
| 1,327
| 0
| Ben Ford
| 3,160
| 550
| 3,710
| 1,743
| 1,967
| 1,967
| Tanya Murphy
| 2,084
| 362
| 2,446
| 1,149
| 1,297
| 0
| Josephine Toolan
| 1,664
| 288
| 1,952
| 917
| 1,035
| 0
| Katy Wilde
| 3,689
| 644
| 4,333
| 2,035
| 2,298
| 0
| Nicholas Wiles
| 19,785
| 3,479
| 23,264
| 10,931
| 12,333
| 0
Settlement arrangements
As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £6.86 per share.
The Net Vested share RSP and DBP awards were satisfied by the issue of 79,369 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the“New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company's existing block listing admission facility.
As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,423,141 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 72,423,141 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| 1. Simon Coles
| 2. Benjamin Ford
| 3. Mark Latham
| 4. Tanya Murphy
| 5. Katy Wilde
| 6. Nicholas Wiles
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company's RSP.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
| Volume(s)
| 1.
| £6.86
| 8,382
| 2.
| £6.86
| 7,916
| 3.
| £6.86
| 5,588
| 4.
| £6.86
| 7,450
| 5.
| £6.86
| 6,938
| 6.
| £6.86
| 32,846
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
| Aggregate Volume(s)
| Aggregate
Price(s)
| Aggregate Total
| 1.
| 8,382
| £6.86
| £57,500.52
| 2.
| 7,916
| £6.86
| £54,303.76
| 3.
| 5,588
| £6.86
| £38,333.68
| 4.
| 7,450
| £6.86
| £51,107.00
| 5.
| 6,938
| £6.86
| £47,594.68
| 6.
| 32,846
| £6.86
| £225,323.56
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 14 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside of a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| 1. Benjamin Ford
| 2. Mark Latham
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company's RSP.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
| Volume(s)
| 1.
| £6.86
| 4,196
| 2.
| £6.86
| 2,962
| d)
| Aggregated information
| Aggregate Total
| 1. £ 28,784.56
| 2. £ 20,319.32
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 14 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Simon Coles Benjamin Ford Tanya Murphy Josephine Toolan Katy Wilde Nicholas Wiles
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of awards under the Company's DBP.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume(s)
| 1.
| £6.86
| 2,503
| 2.
| £6.86
| 3,710
| 3.
| £6.86
| 2,446
| 4.
| £6.86
| 1,952
| 5.
| £6.86
| 4,333
| 6.
| £6.86
| 23,264
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
| Aggregate Volume(s)
| Aggregate
Price(s)
| Aggregate Total
| 1.
| 2,503
| £6.86
| £17,170.58
| 2.
| 3,710
| £6.86
| £25,450.60
| 3.
| 2,446
| £6.86
| £16,779.56
| 4.
| 1,952
| £6.86
| £13,390.72
| 5.
| 4,333
| £6.86
| £29,724.38
| 6.
| 23,264
| £6.86
| £159,591.04
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 14 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| Outside of a trading venue
| 1.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Benjamin Ford
| 2.
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3.
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| PayPoint Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
| 4.
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Sale of Net Vested shares awarded under the Company's DBP.
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price
| Volume(s)
| £6.86
| 1,967
| d)
| Aggregated information
| £ 13,493.62
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 14 August 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| XLON
