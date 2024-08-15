Malaysia And China Celebrate 50 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With Grand Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(From left to right) - Meer Nash, Husna Liang, Darren Chear, Muhammad Rastwin Stia, Ni QingJiu, Shi Yue, Manoharan Periasamy, Dato' Lee Teck Hua, Hishamudin Bin Ahmad, Azry Bin Ahmad Mustafa Hadi, Latifah Huang, Ong Peng Chu and Katrina Rosan.

Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Director-General of Malaysia.

Ms Shi Yue, Director of the Sinhala Department of the Asian and African Languages Center of China Group (CMG).

- Mr. Manoharan Periasamy LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malaysia and China commemorated a historic milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations with a grand celebration at Sunway Velocity Mall on the 10th of August 2024. The event, themed“Hi China: Discovering China Opportunities and Celebrating 50 Years of China-Malaysia Relationship,” aimed to deepen bilateral ties, enhance cultural understanding, and stimulate economic, tourism , and cultural growth.Gracing the event as the Guest of Honor was Mr. Manoharan Periasamy, Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, who delivered a keynote address highlighting the significance of the Malaysia-China partnership. The event brought together key figures from both nations, including representatives from the China Media Group (CMG), the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC), and the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia (CECCM).The celebration showcased the rich tapestry of Malaysian and Chinese cultures through vibrant performances, cultural displays, and interactive sessions. A highlight of the event was the road show of a special collaboration between China Media Group (CMG) and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), including the documentary "Cerita Antara Kita" and its theme song "Dua Dunia Satu Cinta."“We are honoured to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations with China,” said Mr. Manoharan Periasamy.“This partnership has been instrumental in driving economic growth, cultural exchange, and people-to-people ties between our two nations. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the years to come.”The event concluded with a call to action to further deepen bilateral ties, foster cultural exchange, and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation between Malaysia and China.About Tourism Malaysia------------------------------------------------------------------------The Tourist Development Corporation of Malaysia (TDC) (Under Tourism Malaysia) was established on 10 August 1972 as an agency under the former Ministry of Trade and Industry by an Act of Parliament.With the inception of the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Tourism on 20 May 1987, TDC was moved to this new ministry; and became the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) through the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board Act 1992. Popularly known as Tourism Malaysia, its full focus is on promoting Malaysia domestically and internationally.About China Media Group (CMG)--------------------------------------------------------------------------China Media Group (CMG), formally established in 2018, is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. It was created through the merger of China Central Television (incorporating China Global Television Network), China National Radio, and China Radio International.CMG operates a vast broadcasting network. It has 51 television channels including nine international ones, 22 radio frequencies targeting domestic audiences, and programming in 80 languages targeting global audiences. Its online presence includes three major news websites. Also, CMG's rapidly growing digital presence comprises Yangshipin - the national-level 5G digital platform, CCTVNews App, Ethereal Sound App, and other multilingual mobile platforms, with continuously growing subscriptions and influence. CMG's highly effective global news gathering and production network is supported by bureaus in 66 countries and regions.Media Contact:-------------------------------------------------------------------------Gunaprasath BupalanCEOEmjay Communications+60179203544 / ...

