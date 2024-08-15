Global Cell-Free DNA Isolation And Extraction Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market has demonstrated significant growth, with its size increasing from $1.81 billion in 2023 to $1.93 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market projected to reach $2.49 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics, increased investments in genomics and biotechnology, and the rising demand for personalized medicine.

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Expansion

The escalating need for personalized medicine is a crucial driver for the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market. Personalized medicine involves tailoring healthcare decisions and treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environmental factors. This approach is gaining traction due to its effectiveness in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating diseases, especially cancer, through non-invasive methods. In 2022, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that 12 new customized medications were approved, representing approximately 34% of all newly approved treatments, underscoring the growing emphasis on personalized solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market. These players are focusing on the development of automated DNA extraction instruments to streamline laboratory processes. Notably, Yourgene Health plc launched the MagBench Automated DNA Extraction Instrument and Kit in September 2023, enhancing its workflow for prenatal screening in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing several key trends, including:

.Product Development: New product innovations are emerging, with a focus on enhancing automation and precision in DNA extraction.

.Strategic Partnerships: Collaborations and mergers are becoming prevalent, driving market growth through combined expertise and resources.

.Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in molecular diagnostics are expanding the applications and efficiency of cell-free DNA extraction technologies.

Segments

.By Product Type: Kits, Reagents, Instruments

.By Technology: Column-Based Isolation and Extraction, Magnetic Beads, Silica Membranes

.By Application: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), Oncology, Transplant Rejection, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Biotech and Pharma Companies

Regional Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America was the largest region in the cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance. The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in research and development, supports its leading position in the market.

Cell-Free DNA Isolation And Extraction Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell-Free DNA Isolation And Extraction Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market size, cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market drivers and trends, cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cell-free DNA isolation and extraction market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

