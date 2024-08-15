A Closer Look At Mrna COVID-19 Vaccine Safety: Striking Findings From Japan

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Japan, Keisuke Takada and his team analyzed a national database for vaccine-related adverse effects.



They focused on mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Their comprehensive study , spanning nearly two decades, has identified a significant connection between certain vaccines and heart issues.



Specifically, conditions like myocarditi and pericarditis are more commonly observed among young men following vaccination.











The dataset documents 880,999 incidents within a population of 125.1 million.



Researchers noted 1,846 cases of myocarditis and 761 of perikarditis.



Calculated odds ratios reveal strikingly high associations:







About 30 times higher for myocarditis.





About 22 times higher for perikarditis compared to unvaccinated individuals.

Moderna's vaccine shows even higher risks.







The study highlights that these adverse events mainly affected males under 30, typically manifesting within a week after vaccination.Many cases resolved, but reports also documented severe outcomes and deaths.The ImplicationsThese findings suggest a higher frequency of severe cardiac events associated with mRNA vaccines in certain populations.They trigger a reevaluation of vaccine use, especially in groups at heightened risk.Although the results do not prove causation definitively, they signal the need for urgent attention and further investigation.This analysis is vital as it helps weigh the benefits of widespread vaccination against potential risks to specific groups.It highlights the importance of continuous monitoring and research to ensure vaccine safety and efficacy for all segments of the population.