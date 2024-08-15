Isostatic Pressing Market Worth $9.9 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America consists of –the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is one of the leading producers of powder metallurgy (PM) products globally. The region accounts for a large share of the isostatic pressing

due to the increasing demand for HIP-processed products in various industries, and strong presence of key industries like precision manufacturing, aerospace, defense, medical, automotive. A few isostatic pressing system manufacturers have implemented highly capable isostatic pressing units at research facilities in North America to densify industrial components and eliminate internal porosity. For example, Bodycote IMT, Inc. (US) is a premier isostatic pressing system and service provider in the region.

Key Players

The report profiles Isostatic Pressing Companies

players such KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Japan), Bodycote (UK), Kennametal, Inc. (US), Nikkiso., Ltd. (Japan), DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), American Isostatic Presses, Inc (US), EPSI (US), and others.

