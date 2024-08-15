The Hanover Enhances Workers' Compensation Claim Services With Expanded Work Safe Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WORCESTER, Mass., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG ) today announced the expansion of Hanover Work Safe, a portfolio of value-added services designed to deliver a personalized approach to worker safety.

As part of the company's distinctive workers' compensation offering, The Hanover offers claims specialists who proactively gain insights into factors that may impact the of an worker beyond physical recovery and help structure a more holistic and individual claims response.

The enhanced workers' compensation claims program leverages data and predictive analytics to help better understand the person as a whole and how The Hanover can best support recovery. It considers not only the physical impacts of the biological injury that occurs on the job, but also looks closely at psychological, social and economic factors that potentially creates barriers to recovery and return to work including stress levels, health beliefs and literacy, family relationships, employer and employee relationships, and social support.

"The Hanover's enhanced claims approach, which includes administering surveys to both injured employees and employers at the time of injury, sets us apart from other providers as we are able to identify all factors that may impact a claim earlier in the process," said Carmen Sharp, senior vice president of claims at The Hanover. "By considering not only physical injuries but also psychological, social, and economic factors, we take a unique and individualized approach to workers' compensation claims. Our data-driven model helps us better understand the injured individual, ensuring we can effectively support their specific recovery needs."

In addition to claims advocacy, Hanover Work Safe offers a wealth of resources to help prevent worker injury and proactively develop a response plan if an injury occurs. Information includes organizational safety management, employee selection and training, risk assessment and control, injury management, and continuous learning and improvement.

Hanover policyholders have full access to these integrated risk management and claims service offerings as part of the program.

For more information about The Hanover's workers' compensation offering, please visit Hanover Work Safe .

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover .

CONTACTS:

Emily P. Trevallion

[email protected]

508-855-3263



Kyle Tildsley

[email protected]

508-855-3278

SOURCE The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.