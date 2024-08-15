Helixintel Enhances CMMS Platform With HSB Iot Sensors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixIntel is thrilled to announce its latest innovation: the integration of HSB IoT sensor with its cutting-edge CMMS platform, PropertyOSTM. This groundbreaking combination empowers users with real-time insights into environmental conditions, system performance, and automated work orders. The upgrades to PropertyOSTM, enhance maintenance management and significantly improve asset reliability.

The fusion of HSB IoT sensor data with CMMS capabilities marks a significant leap forward in maintenance management. By incorporating data from sensors that detect moisture, heat, and other critical metrics, HelixIntel's PropertyOSTM platform now offers unparalleled visibility and control over facility operations. Users can monitor sensor readings via an intuitive dashboard to help predict equipment failures and help prevent them from happening. This integration facilitates proactive maintenance, enhances asset performance, and minimizes costly downtime.

Alerts can automatically trigger customized workflows as designed by users. Tasks are then assigned to the appropriate personnel, and all aspects of the work orders are tracked from inception through completion.

Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel, highlights the impact of these advancements: "IoT sensors bring a new dimension to our CMMS platform. By leveraging real-time HSB sensor data, we enable our users to take proactive measures, ensure equipment reliability, and promote operational efficiency. This reduces operational cost and enhances cap ex flexibility by extending the life of critical assets."

In addition to IoT, PropertyOS enriches asset data with equipment photos, open work items, manufacturers and more, generating comprehensive digital records. These records help managers spot trends and coordinate maintenance teams more effectively. With the integration of predictive analytics, potential equipment failures may be identified before they occur, enhancing decision-making and maintenance planning to ensure optimal asset performance.

"Working together, HelixIntel's integration of HSB IoT sensor data into its CMMS platform, PropertyOSTM, represents a pioneering step towards smarter, more efficient maintenance management," said John Riggs, chief technology officer and senior vice president, Applied Technology Solutions for HSB. "By harnessing the power of real-time data and automated workflows, HelixIntel is driving new standards in asset management and operational excellence."

HelixIntel revolutionizes facility management with forward-thinking solutions. PropertyOSTM, powered by a robust Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), simplifies facility management by seamlessly handling unlimited equipment, supplies, and inventory. Its cutting-edge Predict and Prevent EngineTM optimizes operations, improves asset reliability, and mitigates risks for organizations and partners.

