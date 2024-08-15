AI For Communicators Virtual Online Certificate Series: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change In Your Organization
Unlock Essential Definitions, Creativity Prompts, And Actionable Advice For Seamlessly Integrating AI Into Your Writing And Visual Content, While Researching Into The Ethical Considerations Of AI Collaboration.
Gain Invaluable Knowledge And Connect With Peers At The Forefront Of Transformative Communication, Overcoming Apprehensions And Embracing The Future Of AI-Driven Communication Including, How To:
Design And Implement Internal Communications for All Employees, Including Remote and Offline Workers Use Tech to Boost Engagement Across Dispersed Teams Create Impactful Messages That Grab Attention Measure Communication Impact Using Data and Refine Strategies Tackle Common Communication Hurdles Like Language Barriers Foster Transparency and Open Dialogue in Company Culture Compare Strategies with Industry Standards Experiment With Creative Tactics Like Gamification and Social Media for Employee Engagement
Benefits Of Attending This Virtual Certificate Training Series
Gain Exclusive Access to Practical Presentations Showcasing Real-World Examples and Proven Strategies from Corporate Communication Professionals Leveraging AI At Leading Organizations Networking List to Foster Connections with Peers in The Corporate Communication and AI Fields, Facilitating Continued Collaboration Beyond the Conference Engage In Interactive Virtual Sessions Tailored Specifically for Corporate Communicators, Offering Opportunities to Explore AI Applications in Internal and External Communication Certificate Of Attendance for CEUs Benefit From Extensive Instruction On AI-Powered Communication Equipping You with Actionable Insights for Immediate Implementation Opportunity To Have Your Questions on AI Integration in Corporate Communication Addressed in Real-Time by Industry Experts, Ensuring You Leave with Practical Solutions and Newfound Expertise
Event dates are non-consecutive dates
Wednesday, October 2 2024 Wednesday, October 9 2024 Wednesday, October 16 2024
Agenda:
Part 1 - Oct 2 2024
Chairperson's Welcome
Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI Case Study: Transforming Internal Communications with AI with Chatbots and Virtual Assistants
Anndria Flores, Program Manager - Communications for Managed Services & Renewals CDW Case Study: AI-Driven Analytics for Employee Engagement
Karen Trewin, Senior Director, Enterprise Communications Services Mayo Clinic Case Study: AI-Powered Workflow Automation: Improving Internal Communication Efficiency Interactive Workshop: Harnessing AI for Enhanced Internal Communication
Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI Panel: Transforming Internal Communications with AI: Insights from Industry Leaders
Dayna Lovelady, Digital Communications Specialist II The Christian Broadcasting Network Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Part 2 - Oct 9 2024
Chairperson's Welcome
Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI Case Study: The Role of AI in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives
Sarah Knipper, Senior Manager, Communications Paramount Maddy Del Monte, VP of Transformation, OCTO, AI Ops. Paramount Case Study: AI-Powered Content Curation: Strategies for Effective Knowledge Sharing Case Study: AI Ethics and Governance in Corporate Communications: Navigating the Ethical Landscape Interactive Workshop: AI and Inclusion: Navigating Bias in Corporate Communication
Stephanie Worrell, CEO Sedulo Panel: Exploring AI Applications in Communication Ethics and Multiculturalism Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!
Part 3 - Oct 16 2024
Day 3 Kick Off & Chairperson Address
Jennifer Jones-Mitchell, Founder Human Driven AI Case Study: From Data to Insights: How AI is Revolutionizing Corporate Reporting
Lonya (Loni) D. French, Associate Director, Internal Communications Consumer Reports Case Study: Data-Driven Storytelling: How AI is Revolutionizing Content Creation Case Study: Creating A Roadmap For AI-Enabled Communications, Improving Communications Workflows, And Driving Change in Your Organization Interactive Workshop: Unleashing the Power of AI in Communication Strategy Panel: AI and the Future of Corporate Communication Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up
