Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2024 Enercom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. ("Amplify" or the"Company") (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 29th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 19-20th, 2024.



Amplify's President and Chief Executive Officer, Martyn Willsher, and Jim Frew, Senior Vice President and Chief Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, August 19th and Tuesday, August 20th.

In addition, Mr. Willsher will be presenting at 8:55 A.M. MT on Tuesday, August 20th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

...

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

...