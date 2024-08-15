Immunophotonics Announces 1St Patient Dosed In A Randomized Phase 2 Study At The University Of Louisville

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Immunophotonics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of immune-activating drugs, in collaboration with Dr. Robert CG Martin II, M.D, PhD, FACS, who serves as the Principal Investigator and National Coordinating Investigator at the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Division of Surgical Oncology in Louisville KY, announced that the first patient has been dosed in a randomized, phase 2 study, IIO-824 / INJECTABL-2. This investigator-initiated clinical trial aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IP-001 as an adjuvant therapy in participants with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) after resection and microwave ablation or microwave ablation alone.Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of liver cancer and is known for its aggressive nature and limited treatment options. It is the sixth most common type of cancer diagnosis and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The current standard of care for certain stage of HCC is surgical resection and/or local ablation. There currently is no approved adjuvant therapy after complete resection and/or ablation and thus leaves the patient exposed to earlier recurrence within the untreated liver or outside the liver. Thus, this HCC population has an unmet medical need for adjuvant therapy. This clinical trial will determine if the addition of IP-001 to microwave ablation could provide longer disease control and disease free survival.Dr. Robert Martin, a Surgical Oncologist and renowned liver cancer specialist and professor at the University of Louisville, will be leading the clinical trial. "We are excited to collaborate with Immunophotonics on this groundbreaking study," said Dr. Martin. "IP-001 has shown great potential in preclinical studies and we are eager to see its effects in HCC patients. This trial has the potential to significantly improve the treatment outcomes for HCC patients.""This collaboration is a testament to the dedication and expertise of both teams in advancing cancer treatment options,” stated Immunophotonics CEO Lu Alleruzzo. "Immunophotonics and Dr. Robert Martin are committed to bringing innovative and effective treatments to patients with HCC, and this clinical trial is a step toward achieving that goal.”About IP-001IP-001 is a proprietary glycan polymer that acts both as an antigen depot and a potent, multimodal immune stimulant capable of inducing immunological responses against cancer. It is designed to (1) prolong the availability of the target antigens (whether it is sourced through formulation or tumoricidal therapies), (2) facilitate the recruitment and activation of innate immune cells such as antigen-presenting cells (APCs), (3) increase the uptake of the tumor antigens into the APCs, and (4) lead to a downstream adaptive immune response against the antigenic targets. This systemic, adaptive immune response then seeks out and eliminates its target throughout the body.About ImmunophotonicsImmunophotonics, Inc. is a privately owned clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the field of Interventional Immuno-OncologyTM. IP-001, which is the first asset from the company's intellectual property platform and is currently administered in multiple clinical trials, has the potential to overcome the local defenses of the tumor microenvironment to enable a tumor-specific anticancer immune response in solid tumor indications. By combining routine interventions that use energy to destroy tumors, such as ablation or radiation, with intratumoral injection of its proprietary immunoadjuvant, IP-001, Immunophotonics aims to trigger a systemically active cancer immunotherapy, also known as an abscopal effect. The company's world headquarters is in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, and its European headquarters is in Bern, Switzerland.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those made or implied herein. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Immunophotonics, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

