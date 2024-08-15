Tinuiti And Infotrust Partner On 'Privacy-By-Default' Approach To Reporting, Measuring, Activating 1P Data For Brands

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amid Growing Demand for Consumer Privacy, Tinuiti and InfoTrust Provide Crucial First-Party Data Strategy and Expertise For Reaching Target Audiences

- Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at TinuitiNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing agency across the that matters most, today announced its partnership with InfoTrust, a digital analytics consulting, data governance, and technology partner, ensuring brands continue to effectively reach targeted audiences via first-party data, while maintaining a 'privacy-by-default' approach. As an accredited Google Marketing Platform reseller partner, InfoTrust also provides Tinuiti clients with Google Marketing Platform licensing and support, including setting up and managing specific GA4 instances.It is more crucial than ever for brands to prepare a durable strategy for reaching target audiences via first-party data. Tinuiti and InfoTrust's partnership and cross-team collaboration enables advertising strategies and activations geared for success that also align with specific data protection regulations and larger evolving data governance.Jeremy Cornfeldt, President at Tinuiti, said:“When Google first launched Google Analytics 4, we turned to InfoTrust because we knew they were the perfect partner to help our clients smoothly transition to GA4 with a focus on privacy. Together, we've tackled complex engineering challenges and ensured swift, secure transitions to GA4 audiences. This partnership has already delivered significant benefits to many clients, enhancing their audience strategies and improving cross-device, multi-session activation for both buyers and sellers. As data privacy regulations continue to evolve, we're grateful for InfoTrust's support in preparing Tinuiti clients for a future focused on privacy by default and beyond.”Michael Loban, Chief Growth Officer at InfoTrust, said:“InfoTrust's partnership with Tinuiti has been incredibly rewarding and a great testament to both teams' collaboration and shared expertise. Together we've been able to support some of the world's best-known brands and empower marketers to make confident, data-driven decisions, while also navigating signal loss and an evolving privacy landscape. We look forward to our ongoing teamwork – continuing to ensure clients find success, surpass business objectives, all while balancing a privacy-centric world.”As a Google Premier Partner since the program's inception in 2013, Tinuiti has been recognized for maximizing campaign success, driving client growth by maintaining clients' campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certification across SA360, DV360, and CM360. Tinuiti's partnership with InfoTrust, which is certified across Google's core marketing and analytics products, including GA4, offers Tinuiti's clients the complementary expertise to ensure brands benefit from the full range and capabilities of the Google Marketing Platform.Key Advantages for Tinuiti Clients with InfoTrust Partnership-Digital Analytics Strategy: InfoTrust provides enterprise analytics strategies across a multitude of platforms and tech stacks. A privacy-centric approach ensures Tinuiti clients can execute, measure, and optimize their media and campaigns with precision and confidence, driving better results and deeper insights regardless of where they are in their analytics maturity.-Data Governance: Comprehensive tag auditing, strategic risk assessment, and ongoing monitoring to help achieve high data fidelity and compliance with global standards like GDPR and CCPA. This commitment to data governance helps protect the integrity of our client's data in a snapshot as well as with ongoing monitoring.-Digital Architecture and Data Integration: Expertise in server-side implementation and management ensures delivery of consistent user experiences, site speed improvements, and data integrity across all client programs.-Google Marketing Platform Licensing: Tinuiti clients can now acquire their own Google Marketing Platform licenses-including Google Analytics 360, Display & Video 360, and Campaign Manager 360-directly from an authorized GMP reseller for any self-service activation needs.-Marketing Enablement: InfoTrust empowers advertisers with advanced analytics and consulting services, enabling precise audience targeting and campaign optimization. By leveraging first-party data, InfoTrust and Tinuiti help brands enhance performance and achieve strategic objectives, all while navigating the complexities of a privacy-centric digital landscape.In May, Tinuiti officially unveiled Bliss Point by Tinuiti , its suite of patented measurement technology designed to help marketers achieve the optimal level of investment to maximize impact and efficiency-effectively, the marketing Bliss Point. Announced on stage at Tinuiti Live , the agency's sold-out annual tentpole event, the agency also introduced new brand positioning,“Hit Your Marketing Bliss Point” and formally commemorated the agency's 20th anniversary.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency's patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today's murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti's product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit .About InfoTrustInfoTrust is a privacy-centric digital analytics solutions company that empowers marketers to make confident, data-driven decisions. Working with many of the world's best-known brands, InfoTrust partners with enterprise organizations in the CPG, retail, media, health, and finance spaces. InfoTrust is a certified Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner and Google Cloud Partner, with offices spread across three continents to best serve its global partners. The growing team at InfoTrust is committed to building a best-in-class workplace and impacting communities around the world-all while accelerating the transition to privacy-centric marketing.

