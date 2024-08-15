CORNELL SPEECH- META STUDY: FOR CHILDREN TECH AND MONEY ARE NOT THE ANSWERS, BUT RATHER FAMILY AND FAITH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ITHACA, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a speech at Cornell University, Dr. William Jeynes presented evidence from a meta-study of over 100 studies and over half a million students indicating that as much as many politicians are emphasizing increased and funding as the solutions to many of the country's woes, family and faith factors, including a sense of purpose in life appear more important. It is these factors that are powerful in improving pupil scholastic achievement and overall behavior. Dr. Jeynes, a Harvard and professor at California State University at Long Beach, asserted that for children and adolescents, tech and money are not the answers, but rather family and faith.



Dr. Jeynes declared,“We live in an era in which many people think that increasing communicative technology, the access to technology, and funding for schooling constitute the primary ways to improve society. Perhaps the most unfortunate aspect of this tendency is that in the eyes of many the solutions are almost always external rather within one's own capability to make a difference. This is very sad,” claims Jeynes. He states that,“Faith and family teach us that the strength of the family and the divine can work through us to help us live up to our potential and accomplish more than we could ever have imagined. Faith and family often give individuals motivation and a sense of purpose that is not associated with technological sophistication and increased funding. Access to technology and funding are great, but they cannot replace love, family, and a sense of purpose."



The meta-analysis indicates that, on average, a student being a person of faith, from an intact family, and having highly engaged parents are all associated with higher levels of grades, test scores, and positive behavior. The measures of faith considered both external expressions of faith, such as attending worship services and religious youth group meetings, and internal expressions, such as the extent to which students consider themselves religious. Dr. Jeynes commented,“The results indicate that students of faith do better in school than their counterparts, who are not people of faith.”



Dr. William Jeynes was asked about the public policy implications of his findings. That is, he was asked what policy actions would he recommend, in light of the results of the meta-analyses. Dr. Jeynes replied that,“First, if we really want to see changes in this way, American schools need to teach pupils to stop pointing fingers at others to give them more technological access and funding and instead think of how they can make the world a more loving place that is filled with character and integrity.



Second, one attitude that needs to change is that there is a lot of anti-religious bigotry particularly against those of the Judeo-Christian tradition. This is often very apparent in the public schools. Do Americans and people around the globe really want to do this when the evidence strongly indicates that faith is a source of strength for many young people? Countless numbers of students have an overwhelming number of obstacles working against them and their faith often carries them through. In fact, for many pupils, God is their only hope. Do we as Americans really want to undermine that strength and hope?”



Third, the meta-analysis also revealed that parental involvement and a stable family are salient if children are to grow up well-adjusted and secure. Dr. Jeynes observes,“In contemporary society, there is more emphasis than ever before on self and money. Years ago, when my wife and I would give marital counseling to those considering divorce, the families would almost always start off the counseling session by stating that, 'We're most concerned about how our divorce will affect our children.' In today's society, we almost never hear this phrase. Almost all the couples put the emphasis on themselves. It's not healthy in any give country for so many people to be self-absorbed.”



Dr. Jeynes indicated that it is the sooner Americans act on these public policy implications the more that children and adolescents will benefit.

