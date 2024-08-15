CANOPY BRANDS MAKES WAVES IN MARINE ACCESS WITH ACQUISITION OF AMERICAN MUSCLE DOCKS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth adds expertise in dock, gangway and access equipment fabrication to existing strengths in fall protection, suspended access and powered lifts

- Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy BrandsCONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Brands, a growing family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions, announces its most recent of American Muscle Docks and Fabrication (“AMD”).AMD, based in Wellsburg, West Virginia, is a preeminent manufacturer of stronger, simpler and more aesthetically pleasing marine access equipment for commercial and residential applications. The robust product line ranges from dock systems, float drums, ramps and gangways to lifts, accessories and hardware.Brian Colton, CEO of Canopy Brands, said,“We are excited to get our feet wet in marine access with an experienced industry leader like American Muscle Docks. We have added a truly excellent company with a reputation for the highest-quality fabrication, unique dock personalization and comprehensive offerings. We will be fortifying the business with new resources and tools to spur consistent growth and offer more value to the marine market.”“American Muscle Docks fits perfectly under the Canopy Brands umbrella,” stated Luke Diserio, President of AMD.“We have an extensive history in the industry, dating back to 1963, and remain inspired by the glory days of American car manufacturing where advancements in American-made design and performance created iconic products and proud ownership. This new partnership provides the fuel to build on that philosophy and reach even higher with increased innovation capabilities, capital for manufacturing expansion and broader geographic reach. We're ready to steer this ship to new lands.”Canopy Brands takes another step forward in building an enduring company that can positively shape its markets and sustain an environment for our people to reach their potential. For more information, visit andAbout Canopy BrandsCanopy Brands is a family of trusted brands providing protection, access and mobility solutions to commercial and residential markets. Comprised of Safewaze, Bee Access, Galaxy Lifts, American Muscle Docks, HySafe, Xtirpa and SST, we deliver more than 6,000 products covering fall protection, suspended and permanent access, powered lifts, marine access and confined space – plus a growing range of services from design, engineering and installation to training.

