Micconope 1851 And Micamp Solutions Unveil No-Cost Fundraising Tool To Combat Donor Fatigue And Support FSU Athletes

Micconope 1851, FSU's NIL collective, partners with MiCamp Solutions to launch a new fundraising tool, supporting FSU and tackling donor fatigue.

- Micah Kinsler, President MiCamp SolutionsSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Micconope 1851 , a proud NIL collective of Florida State University, has teamed up with MiCamp Solutions to launch a groundbreaking fundraising tool aimed at supporting FSU student-athletes while addressing donor fatigue. This innovative partnership enables businesses to contribute to FSU's NIL initiatives through their everyday payment processing, with no additional cost to donors."This collaboration with Micconope 1851 allows our supporters to make a meaningful impact without any extra financial burden," said Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions. "MiCamp's advanced technology and exceptional customer service offer significant value to business owners while directly benefiting FSU student-athletes.""We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with MiCamp Solutions," added Mike Underwood, Founder/CEO of Micconope 1851. "This collaboration will provide relief to supporters who are showing signs of donor fatigue by offering a way to support the student-athletes here at Florida State University without bearing any cost."This initiative further advances Micconope 1851's mission through the Marvin Jones LASER Center , launched in 2023 in partnership with Seminole legend Marvin Jones. The center offers crucial services such as career guidance, interview preparation, networking opportunities, and more, ensuring that FSU athletes are fully prepared for life beyond their collegiate sports careers."MiCamp's values are perfectly aligned with our commitment to enhancing the lives of our athletes both during and after their collegiate careers," said Allen Beyer, Board Member of Micconope 1851.Craig Thompson, former Mountain West Commissioner and Co-Founder of MiCamp Sports, shared his enthusiasm: "We're excited to drive financial support for FSU athletes and contribute to the success of the LASER Center. Our program is gaining traction nationwide, providing vital tools that benefit both schools and athletes. We're proud to be part of this transformative effort."For more information on how to support the Seminoles, visit /1851About MiCamp SolutionsMiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman's Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit .About Micconope 1851 CollectiveMicconope 1851 is a proud NIL collective of Florida State University, dedicated to empowering FSU student-athletes both on and off the field. Founded with a commitment to fostering excellence, Micconope 1851 supports athletes through innovative partnerships, financial initiatives, and comprehensive career development programs. Central to its mission is the Marvin Jones LASER Center, which provides essential services such as career guidance, interview preparation, and networking opportunities, ensuring athletes are well-prepared for life beyond their collegiate sports careers. Micconope 1851 stands at the forefront of NIL efforts, driving sustainable solutions that benefit athletes, donors, and the broader FSU community. For more information, visit

