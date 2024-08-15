Graboyes Window & Door Celebrates 75 Years With Special Give-Back Event For The Norristown Area School District

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Graboyes Window & Door celebrates their 75th anniversary

In celebration of their 75th year, Graboyes Window & Door is providing 95 backpacks filled with school supplies to teachers in the Norristown School District.

EAST NORRITON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Graboyes Window & Door, a third-generation family business, is marking its 75th year by giving back to the local community in gratitude for their ongoing support. Their next event, taking place on August 19th, will focus on supporting Accessible Education teachers within the Norristown Area School District. On that day, Graboyes team members Noah Herman and Samantha Kuhl will deliver 95 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to these teachers throughout the district. This initiative stems from a strong desire to directly support local educators in the community."We wanted to find a meaningful way to give back to our local teachers, so we reached out to the Norristown Area School District and asked them to connect us with teachers who could benefit most from our support," said Jon Graboyes. "The teachers provided us with a list of school supplies that would be most helpful for the upcoming school year, and we are excited to fulfill their requests and personally deliver these backpacks."The backpacks are being prepared and will be ready for delivery on August 19th across the district.Graboyes Window & Door is honored to play a role in supporting local educators and looks forward to continuing its tradition of community engagement as part of its 75th-anniversary celebration.About Graboyes Window & DoorGraboyes Window & Door, a family-run business since 1949, has been beautifying homes and commercial buildings in the Philadelphia area with masterfully crafted and professionally installed windows and doors. Renowned for their exceptional service and attention to detail, Graboyes continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.Photos of the family business can be found here:Website:

