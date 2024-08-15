Eightfold's Contract Terms Certified As Top 6% For Customer Favorability By Termscout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eightfold's MSA Certified as Top 6% in Industry

Eightfold's Master Subscription Agreement (“MSA”) rated as one of the most customer-friendly agreements in the Talent Management Software industry.

- Roy Wang, Chief Officer at EightfoldSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eightfold, a leader in talent management software, today announced that TermScout, an AI-based contract data and review company, has certified Eightfold's Master Subscription Agreement (“MSA”) as one of the most customer-friendly agreements in the Talent Management Software industry. Following a thorough review of thousands of similar contracts, TermScout found that Eightfold's MSA ranked in the top 6% for customer favorability.TermScout's analysis revealed that Eightfold's contract is more customer-favorable than 94% of other vendor agreements, with no dealbreaker clauses. "In a market where contracts often contain unfavorable provisions, Eightfold is truly setting a new standard for fairness and transparency," said Otto Hanson, CEO and founder of TermScout.TermScout's evaluation included a comprehensive review of standards that govern key aspects of Eightfold's MSA, like limitations of liability, indemnification, intellectual property, representations and warranties, and more, benchmarking its terms against thousands of similar contracts. As a result, Eightfold's MSA was certified as having an 80% "Customer Favorable" rating."Building trust with our customers is paramount," said Roy Wang, Chief Legal Officer at Eightfold. "Having our MSA certified by TermScout as being Customer Favorable is a testament to our commitment to providing fair and equitable terms and allows us to streamline negotiations, saving us and our customers valuable time. We are proud to lead by example in the Talent Management sector."TermScout's CertifyTM technology offers an unbiased, third-party review of contract favorability, leveraging advanced AI and human quality control to analyze over 750 data points. Contracts can receive one of three ratings: Customer Favorable, Balanced, or Vendor Favorable, ensuring an objective comparison across agreements.About EightfoldFounded in 2016, Eightfold specializes in talent management powered by AI. Eightfold's vision is to enable the right career for everyone in the world. Eightfold believes people should be connected to opportunities based on what they are capable of, not based on who they are. To further that mission, Eightfold empowers organizations to turn talent management into a competitive advantage using a patented AI-based platform transforming how organizations hire, develop, upskill and reskill their workforce, and reach diversity goals. To learn more, visit .About TermScoutTermScout, established in 2018, revolutionizes the way businesses handle contracts by making them more understandable, faster to sign, and fairer for all parties through its CertifyTM technology. TermScout launched Screens in 2024, an AI-powered platform and Word add-in that simplifies contract review and redlining by enabling lawyers and legal teams to review contracts 10x faster with proven 97.5% accuracy. For more information, visit and .Media Contacts:Alex CohenDirector of Corporate Marketing...

Holly Hamann

TermScout

+1 720-290-0007

email us here