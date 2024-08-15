ISD Unveils Advanced WCS Software For Ultrastore Mid-Load AS/RS System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WIXOM, MI, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated Systems Design (ISD) announces the release of its cutting-edge Warehouse Control System (WCS) software for the UltraStore TM Mid-Load Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) and the entire warehouse. This new software represents a significant leap forward in inventory management technology, offering enhanced flexibility and cost-effectiveness for warehouse operations.The UltraStore WCS is a comprehensive inventory management solution that provides users with complete control over their warehouse inventory. Its sleek, user-friendly interface ensures ease of navigation, reduced training time, and operation, making it accessible to users of all technical levels. The UltraStore WCS software provides real-time stock levels, allowing management to eliminate stock-outs and schedule replenishment as labor becomes available.The system also boasts easily configurable options, enabling users to tailor the software's behavior to their specific needs and processes. Additionally, ISD offers round-the-clock support to ensure customers can maximize the potential of their UltraStore WCS software at any time.Brian Parent, Software Engineering Supervisor at ISD, emphasized the customer-centric approach behind the software's development: "We pride ourselves on using customer feedback to consistently strive to make better products. This new release combines features that many customers have requested into a single solution. These enhancements will reduce startup and development costs for our customers while improving the quality of our products and service to the standards our customers have come to expect from ISD."The new UltraStore WCS software is designed to evolve with customer needs, with plans for advanced services to be rolled out in the future. This forward-thinking approach ensures that the system will continue to meet the changing demands of modern warehouse management.ABOUT INTEGRATED SYSTEMS DESIGN - ISDIntegrated Systems Design is a comprehensive systems integrator of automated solutions for warehouses, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and wholesale applications improving processes and productivity while reducing operational costs. Whether providing consulting services to meet current issues or developing future scalable plans to address industry challenges, ISD creates value for a broad range of industries tailoring systems to clients' specific requirements.ISD expertise ranges from handling, storing, and picking pieces (eaches), cases, pallets, build lines, and special or custom handling solutions. Products and services include automatic storage and retrieval (ASRS), conveyor, robotics, batch stations, shuttles, pick-to-light, A-Frames, carousels, vertical lift modules (VLMs), controls, software (including inventory management, WCS, WMS, MES, and ERP).

