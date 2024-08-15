Prognos Health Empowers Faster, More Targeted Interventions With New Daily HCP Alerts Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prognos Health: Unlocking the Power of Data to Improve Health

Prognos Health, the recognized leader in lab-based precision marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its daily HCP alerts solution.

- Jason Bhan, MD, Chief Medical OfficerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prognos , the recognized leader in lab-based precision marketing solutions, today announced the launch of its daily HCP alerts solution for select conditions. This advanced tool is poised to redefine how pharmaceutical sales and marketing teams, particularly those focused on rare disease, oncology, and other complex clinical populations, engage with healthcare providers (HCPs). By providing timely and actionable insights, Prognos Health empowers pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to optimize patient care when timing is critical and every patient counts.The ChallengeIn the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, especially within rare disease and oncology, timely intervention is crucial for patient well-being and increased survival rates. However, HCPs are constantly bombarded with information, making it increasingly difficult for pharmaceutical companies to cut through the noise and deliver critical messages about the latest treatments to HCPs precisely when treatment decisions are being made.The Gold Standard SolutionPrognos Health's daily HCP alerts address this challenge head-on, delivering the most timely alerts in the market by leveraging the company's unparalleled access to lab data. This empowers pharmaceutical companies to strategically time their communications, aligning them precisely with the moments when HCPs are making critical treatment decisions. By optimizing engagement through various channels at the most opportune times for intervention, Prognos Health enables a shift from quarterly or weekly planning to a daily, data-driven approach that is essential for time-sensitive therapeutic areas.Unmatched Precision and ActionabilityPrognos Health's daily alerts are:- Timely: Delivered often within 48 hours of a patient event, enabling rapid response.- Precise: Identify clinically complex patient populations using lab and claims data, ensuring the right HCPs are targeted.- Actionable: Focus on specialists actively managing and treating patients of interest, maximizing the impact of outreach efforts.Special Relevance for Precision Oncology CarePrognos Health's daily alerts are proving to be a game-changer in the oncology space, particularly for conditions like Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), where timely interventions can significantly impact patient outcomes."For certain mutations in diseases like lung cancer, treatment decisions are made rapidly," explains Jason Bhan, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Prognos Health. "Our daily alerts leverage unique lab-based datasets to accelerate these interventions, ensuring patients receive the most targeted and effective therapies sooner. This not only improves patient quality of life but also aligns with the fast-paced nature of oncology care."In the oncology landscape, where treatment decisions are often initiated before definitive test results are available, Prognos Health's daily alerts provide oncologists and oncology-focused HCPs with much-needed insights into patient conditions. These timely alerts empower providers to quickly identify patients who could benefit from alternative or more targeted therapies, ultimately improving care and reducing the potential negative impacts of less effective treatments.Rollout DetailsBeginning October 1st, Prognos Oncology will initiate daily alerts in collaboration with select liquid and solid tissue biopsy partners. This will be followed by a broader expansion on January 1st, when Prognos Health will extend its daily alerts program to multiple additional partners across the fields of oncology, rare disease, and a wide range of other diseases."We are committed to providing pharmaceutical companies with the most advanced HCP alert solution available, especially for those operating in time-critical therapeutic areas," said Bill Paquin, Chief Commercial Officer at Prognos Health. "This is a significant advancement in precision marketing, enabling truly personalized and timely engagement with HCPs when it matters most."About Prognos HealthPrognos Health is a trusted provider of actionable real-world data (RWD) in the life sciences industry that is driven by its mission to unlock the power of data to improve health. Prognos Health's exclusive, unique datasets unlock valuable insights in complex clinical populations across the entire commercial lifecycle, going beyond traditional RWD offerings. Prognos helps life sciences companies accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies and improve health outcomes by offering fully integrated and harmonized lab and health records on more than 325 million de-identified patients.

Ashley Triscuit

Prognos Health

+1 617-276-5098

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn