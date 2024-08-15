COP29 Volunteers Launch“Green Recyclers” Cleanup Campaign
Nazrin Abdul
On the 15th of August, COP29 volunteers participated in the
“Green Recyclers” campaign in a park located in the Bakikhanov
municipality of Baku's Sabunchu district.

During the event, the volunteers cleaned the park of household
waste, which they delivered to“Temiz Sheher” (“Clean City”) OJSC
for recycling.
As part of this initiative, COP29 volunteers also engaged in
conversations with local residents. They emphasized the shared
responsibility we all have in improving the ecological conditions
of urban parks and exchanged views on the importance of maintaining
clean public spaces. The volunteers also informed residents about
COP29, which will take place in Baku in November, and addressed
questions they had about the event.
The campaign continued with an introduction to“Temiz Sheher”
(“Clean City”) OJSC's waste management activities. More than 230
kilos of waste collected by volunteers were delivered to the Solid
Waste Segregation Plant for recycling.
Volunteers who visited the facility learned about proper waste
management practices, modern treatment systems, and trends. They
had the opportunity to observe firsthand the processes of waste
segregation, disposal, and treatment.
This initiative is part of an ongoing effort by COP29 volunteers
to increase public awareness about climate change issues and their
solutions, emphasizing the importance of collective and
collaborative action in tackling these challenges.
