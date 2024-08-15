Six Wounded, Including Child, In Glide Bomb Attack On Zolochiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six people have been wounded in a Russian glide bomb attack on the town of Zolochiv in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, including a 12-year-old child.

The communications department of the Kharkiv region said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, six people were injured. Two women suffered shrapnel and blast injuries. They were hospitalized. One more woman and two men sustained minor injuries and an acute stress reaction. As for the 12-year-old boy, the issue of his hospitalization is being considered," the post said.

On August 15, Russian forces struck Zolochiv with two guided aerial bombs. The attack damaged administrative buildings, a kindergarten, shops, more than 20 private houses, garages, and outbuildings. A fire broke out.

Photo credit: National Police