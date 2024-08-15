Zelensky: Strategy For Return Of Ukrainians From Russian Captivity Presented At Staff Meeting
Date
8/15/2024 10:09:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The strategy for the return of Ukrainian citizens from Russian captivity was presented at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff on August 15.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.
"Today the strategy for the return of our people from Russian captivity was presented at the meeting of the Staff. There are many sensitive details. Things related to the formation of lists. Things related to our work with partners. I have instructed the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to present to the public the details that our people need to know about how we return the prisoners," Zelensky said.
He said he had instructed that civil society organizations representing the relatives of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians currently in captivity be involved in this work.
As of January 2024, more than 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were in Russian captivity.
