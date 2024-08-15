FM, British Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties
Date
8/15/2024 10:04:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis on Thursday, where they discussed bilateral ties. (end)
ag
MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559017
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.