Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP Divorce Lawyers Recognized By Chambers High Net Worth And The Best Lawyers In America For Family Law

New York City, has recently been recognized with prestigious awards by Chambers and Partners and The Best Lawyers in America®. Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP (AWFS) specializes in divorce, and is known for representing notable celebrity clients, high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The firm's partners, who have over 150 years of combined legal experience, address complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy.

Chambers and Partners recently named Alter Wolff Foley & Stutman LLP as a

top family/matrimonial law firm in its international Chambers High Net Worth Guide for 2024. Partners

Eleanor B. Alter

and

Jenifer J. Foley

also received individual recognitions as top family/matrimonial lawyers in the guide. Chambers High Net Worth

is the definitive and most comprehensive global high-net-worth resource guide, identifying leading attorneys in their respective fields. Eleanor B. Alter

was awarded Chambers recognition for the eighth

consecutive year, and

Jenifer J. Foley was recognized for the third consecutive year in the recent guide.

The Best Lawyers in America®

also recognized Alter and Foley, along with partners,

Adam John Wolff , Michael D. Stutman , and Dana M. Stutman

in its recent 31st Edition.

The Best Lawyers in America®

is the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed legal award, with all five partners appearing on the list for several consecutive years. The 2025 edition marks Eleanor B. Alter's 42nd consecutive award, as she has been recognized every year since the first edition in 1983. This year's award also represents Michael D. Stutman's 16th, Dana M. Stutman's 14th, Jenifer J. Foley's ninth, and Adam John Wolff's eighth consecutive award. The firm and its partners are also consistently recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®

"Best Law Firms," Super Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell, Lawdragon, and other prestigious legal awards.



As renowned litigators and leaders of both national and statewide organizations in the field of family and matrimonial law, the partners and counsel at AWFS are at the forefront of the latest advancements in the law, and are often educating other lawyers and professionals within the field. The members of the AWFS team consistently participate and hold leadership positions within the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC), including their National organizations and New York chapters. The AWFS team is also actively involved with the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA), the New York City Bar Association, and the Lawyers' Fund for Client Protection of the State of New York, among other important organizations helping to shape the law and improve the experience for families and children within the court system.



About

Alter Wolff Foley

& Stutman LLP

Alter Wolff Foley

& Stutman LLP

(AWFS) is a

New York City-based law firm comprised of experienced and recognized family and matrimonial lawyers. AWFS brings over 150 years of combined legal experience, representing globally-known names, including notable celebrity clients, high-profile business owners, high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and their spouses. The team at AWFS discreetly and seamlessly addresses complex legal and financial issues for clients, including divorce, custody, child and spousal support, valuation and division of assets, pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements, mediation, and surrogacy. Focused on discretion and dignified outcomes, the firm prides itself on its family-first approach and commitment to the overall wellbeing of its clients and their families. To learn more, visit

.

