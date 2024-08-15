Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends & Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends & Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automated passenger counting and information system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.77 billion in 2023 to $9.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the digitalization of public transportation, growing urban populations, focus on data-driven decision-making, government regulations, and mandates for transit agencies to improve service quality and passenger experience, and integration with smart city initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The automated passenger counting and information system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency, rising investments in public transportation infrastructure, an increasing need for data-driven decision-making, integration with smart mobility solutions, and a growing focus on the passenger experience.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market

Rising demand for public transportation is expected to propel the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market going forward. Public transportation refers to a system of vehicles such as buses, trains, subways, and trams that operate on regular schedules and are available for use by the general public. The demand for public transportation is rising due to increasing urbanization, environmental concerns, and the need for cost-effective and efficient mobility solutions. Public transportation utilizes automated passenger counting and information systems to optimize route planning, manage vehicle occupancy, and provide real-time information to passengers.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the automated passenger counting and information system market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Clever Devices Ltd., Eurotech S.p.A., Xovis AG, Infodev EDI, Dilax Intelcom GmbH.

Major companies in the automated passenger counting and information system market are developing innovative technologies, such as passenger tracking solutions, to enhance data accuracy and improve passenger flow management. A passenger tracking solution is a system that monitors and manages the movement of passengers through an airport.

Segments:

1) By Type: Passenger Informed Display Systems, Passenger Informed Announcement Systems, Emergency Announcement Systems, Infotainment Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Application

2) By Technology: Infrared, Stereoscopic Vision, Time-Of-Flight, Other Technologies

3) By Device And Component: Sensors, Public Announcement Systems, Multimedia Display, Networking And Communication Devices

4) By Application: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automated passenger counting and information system market in 2023. The regions covered in the automated passenger counting and information system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market Definition

An automated passenger counting and information system (APCIS) refers to a technology used in public transportation to accurately track the number of passengers boarding and alighting vehicles in real-time. It utilizes sensors, cameras, or infrared technology to collect data, which helps in analyzing passenger flow and optimizing transit operations. The system also provides real-time information to passengers about schedules, occupancy levels, and service updates.

Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated passenger counting and information system market size , automated passenger counting and information system market drivers and trends, automated passenger counting and information system market major players, automated passenger counting and information system competitors' revenues, automated passenger counting and information system market positioning, and automated passenger counting and information system market growth across geographies. The automated passenger counting and information system market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Global Market Report 2024



Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Automated Storage and Retrieval System Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Elevate Your Lifestyle: Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Growth Drivers and Sustainable Elegance!