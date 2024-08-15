Momentum Commerce Further Strengthens Digital Commerce Capabilities For Brands With Danny Silverman As VP Of Client Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) – Latest Addition to Senior Leadership Team Positions Momentum Commerce to Provide More Strategic Expertise for Clients Along with Continued Team Expansion –



BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Momentum Commerce , a modern digital retail

consultancy, today announced Danny Silverman, VP of Client Services, as the latest addition to its senior leadership team. Danny will play a vital role as Momentum Commerce continues growing its strong retail operations and strategy practice across existing clients like LEGO, Therabody, Crocs and IQBar.

Danny comes to Momentum Commerce after two decades in the e-commerce space. This includes leadership roles at Flywheel Digital, Johnson & Johnson (now

Kenvue), and independent consulting relationships with some of the largest brands on Amazon.

"Momentum Commerce is growing rapidly and now supports 30 enterprise brands driving over $7B in annual sales on marketplaces like Amazon," said John

T Shea, CEO and Founder of Momentum Commerce. "Bringing in a people-first leader with decades of digital commerce experience like Danny

Silverman marks an important investment in our team, our client partnerships, and the next step in our mission to become the most respected company in data-driven e-commerce enablement for brands"

"Brands operating on Amazon expect their agency partners to offer strong, data- and technology-backed strategic guidance that solves the most pressing issues standing in the way of their goals," said Danny

Silverman, VP of Client Services at Momentum Commerce. "This is exactly what Momentum Commerce does successfully for their clients, and why I'm thrilled to be part of the next phase of development as we further refine our services offering across both large and fast-growing brands."

For more information about Momentum Commerce's Strategy Consulting services, please visit



About Momentum Commerce

Momentum Commerce is a modern

consultancy offering brands flexible technology and professional services to grow sales on digital retail platforms such as Amazon, Walmart and Target. Comprised of half technologists and half consultants, Momentum Commerce's team provides unrivaled data assets with a scientific approach to retail media management, insights services, and bespoke projects brands need to meet their growth goals. With a mission to be the most respected firm in the space, Momentum Commerce brand clients include emerging and enterprise brands such as Crocs, LEGO Systems Inc., Therabody, Stella & Chewy's, XMONDO and many more. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Momentum Commerce