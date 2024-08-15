Middle Market Companies Almanac 2025: Profiles Of 500 Industry Leading, U.S. Headquartered Middle-Market Corporations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almanac of Middle Companies 2025: Middle Market Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Almanac of Middle Market Companies provides competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything needed to identify and develop strategies for dealing with or selling to middle market U.S.-based corporations (those with $100 million to $1 billion in annual revenues).

Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:



Business analysis

In-depth industry company overviews

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of 500 industry-leading, U.S.-headquartered middle-market corporations



Publicly held, Private and Subsidiary Corporations



Executive Contacts



Financial Histories Descriptions of Business

Gather Key Insights, Such As:



How is each industry evolving?

How is business being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This Almanac of Middle Market Companies and the online Middle Market Industry Research Center are designed to be time-saving business development tools for professionals, marketers, sales directors, consultants, and strategists seeking to understand and reach middle market American companies. It will also be of great use to placement, recruiting and human resources professionals, as well as professionals working in economic development, lending, and media. This feature rich almanac includes:

Important Contacts for Middle Market Analysis & Marketing

Addresses, Telephone Numbers and Internet Sites

The Middle Market 500:



Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State Individual Profiles on each of The Middle Market 500

Additional Indexes



Index of Firms Noted as Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities Index of Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

Select Company Coverage Includes;



AAON Inc

Accel Entertainment Inc

Accolade Inc

ACV Auctions Inc

Addus HomeCare Corporation

Holdings

Allegro Microsystems Inc

AllianceBernstein Holding LP

Allied Motion Technologies Inc

Argan Inc

Artivion Inc

Asana Inc

Ashford

Astronics Corporation

Axos Financial Inc

Axway Inc

AZZ Inc

Badger Meter Inc

Balchem Corporation

BancFirst Corporation

BankUnited Inc

Biglari Holdings Inc

Holdings Inc

BlackLine Inc

Box Inc

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc

Bristow Group Inc

BRP Group Inc

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

BuzzFeed Inc

Cadre Holdings Inc

Calix Inc

Cannae Holdings Inc

Citi Trends Inc

Civeo Corporation

Clear Secure Inc

Cloudflare Inc

Coeur Mining Inc

Cogentix Medical

Cohu Inc

Coursera Inc

CPI Card Group Inc

CSW Industrials

CTS Corporation

Culp Inc

Cumulus Media Inc

CURO Group Holdings

Daktronics Inc

Delta Apparel Inc

Dennys Corporation

DLH Holdings Corp

DMC Global Inc

Dril-Quip Inc

Everi Holdings Inc

Exponent Inc

Ezcorp Inc

Faro Technologies Inc

FAT Brands Inc

FB Financial

First Financial Bankshares Inc

Five9 Inc

Flexsteel Industries Inc

FormFactor Inc

Forrester Research Inc

Forum Energy Technologies Inc

Freshworks Inc

Harmonic Inc

Harte Hanks Inc

Haynes International Inc

HealthEquity Inc

Heartland Express Inc

Heartland Financial USA Inc

Hecla Mining Company

Helios Technologies Inc

InnovAge Holding Corp

Inotiv Inc

Inspired Entertainment Inc

Instructure

International Bancshares Corporation

International Seaways

Invitae Corp

iRhythm Technologies

J Jill Inc

Jamf Holding Corp

Jfrog Ltd

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Kadant Inc

Kaman Corporation

Key Tronic Corporation

Kimball International Inc

Kirklands Inc

KLDiscovery Inc

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc

Knowles Corp

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

L.S. Starrett Company (The)

Latham Group Inc

Lee Enterprises Incorporated

Lemonade Inc

LendingTree Inc

Liberty Broadband Corp

Liberty Media Corporation

Life Storage Inc

Lifetime Brands Inc

Limbach Holdings Inc

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lindsay Corp

Livent Corporation

LivePerson Inc

LiveRamp Holdings Inc

LSI Industries Inc

Lucid Group Inc

Manhattan Associates Inc

Marcus Corporation (The)

Mastech Digital Inc

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc

Matrix Service Company

Mayville Engineering Company Inc

Mercury Systems Inc

Mesa Air Group Inc

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Movado Group Inc

Myers Industries Inc

Myriad Genetics Inc

N-able Inc

NACCO Industries Inc

Natera Inc

Novanta Inc

NV5 Global Inc

Oil States International Inc

ONE Group Hospitality Inc (The)

Paycor HCM Inc

Paylocity Holding Corporation

Payoneer Global Inc

Pennant Group Inc

Penumbra

Progress Software Corporation

Pros Holdings Inc

Proto Labs Inc

PTC Therapeutics Inc

Purple Innovation

Q2 Holdings Inc

Qualys Inc

Ranger Energy Services

Rapid7 Inc

RBC Bearings Inc

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc

RCM Technologies Inc

Rimini Street

Rocky Brands Inc

Rogers Corporation

Ruths Hospitality Group Inc

Salem Media Group Inc

Samsara Inc

SkillSoft Corp

Smartsheet Inc

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc

SolarWinds Corporation

Sonder Holdings Inc

Sonida Senior Living Inc

SPAR Group Inc

Sprinklr Inc

Sweetgreen Inc

Synchronoss Technologies Inc

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

TaskUs Inc

Team Inc

Tenable Holdings Inc

TETRA Technologies Inc

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc

Varex Imaging

Varonis Systems Inc

Vera Bradley Inc

Verint Systems Inc

Verra Mobility Corp

Vertex Inc

Vishay Precision Group Inc

VSE Corporation

Warby Parker Inc

Washington Federal Inc

Wesbanco Inc

WideOpenWest

World Acceptance Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation

Xperi Inc

Zeta Global Holdings Corp

ZipRecruiter Inc Zuora Inc

