Middle Market Companies Almanac 2025: Profiles Of 500 Industry Leading, U.S. Headquartered Middle-Market Corporations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almanac of Middle market Companies 2025: Middle Market industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Almanac of Middle Market Companies provides competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything needed to identify and develop strategies for dealing with or selling to middle market U.S.-based corporations (those with $100 million to $1 billion in annual revenues).
Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
Business analysis In-depth industry company overviews Industry Glossary Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations Profiles of 500 industry-leading, U.S.-headquartered middle-market corporations
Publicly held, Private and Subsidiary Corporations Executive Contacts Financial Histories Descriptions of Business
Gather Key Insights, Such As:
How is each industry evolving? How is business being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This Almanac of Middle Market Companies and the online Middle Market Industry Research Center are designed to be time-saving business development tools for professionals, marketers, sales directors, consultants, and strategists seeking to understand and reach middle market American companies. It will also be of great use to placement, recruiting and human resources professionals, as well as professionals working in economic development, lending, and media. This feature rich almanac includes:
Important Contacts for Middle Market Analysis & Marketing
Addresses, Telephone Numbers and Internet Sites
The Middle Market 500:
Who They Are and How They Were Chosen Index of Companies Within Industry Groups Alphabetical Index Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State Individual Profiles on each of The Middle Market 500
Additional Indexes
Index of Firms Noted as Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities Index of Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations
Select Company Coverage Includes;
AAON Inc Accel Entertainment Inc Accolade Inc ACV Auctions Inc Addus HomeCare Corporation Holdings Allegro Microsystems Inc AllianceBernstein Holding LP Allied Motion Technologies Inc Argan Inc Artivion Inc Asana Inc Ashford Astronics Corporation Axos Financial Inc Axway Inc AZZ Inc Badger Meter Inc Balchem Corporation BancFirst Corporation BankUnited Inc Biglari Holdings Inc Holdings Inc BlackLine Inc Box Inc Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc Bristow Group Inc BRP Group Inc Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BuzzFeed Inc Cadre Holdings Inc Calix Inc Cannae Holdings Inc Citi Trends Inc Civeo Corporation Clear Secure Inc Cloudflare Inc Coeur Mining Inc Cogentix Medical Cohu Inc Coursera Inc CPI Card Group Inc CSW Industrials CTS Corporation Culp Inc Cumulus Media Inc CURO Group Holdings Daktronics Inc Delta Apparel Inc Dennys Corporation DLH Holdings Corp DMC Global Inc Dril-Quip Inc Everi Holdings Inc Exponent Inc Ezcorp Inc Faro Technologies Inc FAT Brands Inc FB Financial First Financial Bankshares Inc Five9 Inc Flexsteel Industries Inc FormFactor Inc Forrester Research Inc Forum Energy Technologies Inc Freshworks Inc Harmonic Inc Harte Hanks Inc Haynes International Inc HealthEquity Inc Heartland Express Inc Heartland Financial USA Inc Hecla Mining Company Helios Technologies Inc InnovAge Holding Corp Inotiv Inc Inspired Entertainment Inc Instructure International Bancshares Corporation International Seaways Invitae Corp iRhythm Technologies J Jill Inc Jamf Holding Corp Jfrog Ltd John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc Johnson Outdoors Inc Kadant Inc Kaman Corporation Key Tronic Corporation Kimball International Inc Kirklands Inc KLDiscovery Inc KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Knowles Corp Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc L.S. Starrett Company (The) Latham Group Inc Lee Enterprises Incorporated Lemonade Inc LendingTree Inc Liberty Broadband Corp Liberty Media Corporation Life Storage Inc Lifetime Brands Inc Limbach Holdings Inc Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Lindsay Corp Livent Corporation LivePerson Inc LiveRamp Holdings Inc LSI Industries Inc Lucid Group Inc Manhattan Associates Inc Marcus Corporation (The) Mastech Digital Inc Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Matrix Service Company Mayville Engineering Company Inc Mercury Systems Inc Mesa Air Group Inc MicroStrategy Incorporated Movado Group Inc Myers Industries Inc Myriad Genetics Inc N-able Inc NACCO Industries Inc Natera Inc Novanta Inc NV5 Global Inc Oil States International Inc ONE Group Hospitality Inc (The) Paycor HCM Inc Paylocity Holding Corporation Payoneer Global Inc Pennant Group Inc Penumbra Progress Software Corporation Pros Holdings Inc Proto Labs Inc PTC Therapeutics Inc Purple Innovation Q2 Holdings Inc Qualys Inc Ranger Energy Services Rapid7 Inc RBC Bearings Inc RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc RCM Technologies Inc Rimini Street Rocky Brands Inc Rogers Corporation Ruths Hospitality Group Inc Salem Media Group Inc Samsara Inc SkillSoft Corp Smartsheet Inc Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SolarWinds Corporation Sonder Holdings Inc Sonida Senior Living Inc SPAR Group Inc Sprinklr Inc Sweetgreen Inc Synchronoss Technologies Inc Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TaskUs Inc Team Inc Tenable Holdings Inc TETRA Technologies Inc Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Varex Imaging Varonis Systems Inc Vera Bradley Inc Verint Systems Inc Verra Mobility Corp Vertex Inc Vishay Precision Group Inc VSE Corporation Warby Parker Inc Washington Federal Inc Wesbanco Inc WideOpenWest World Acceptance Corporation WSFS Financial Corporation Xperi Inc Zeta Global Holdings Corp ZipRecruiter Inc Zuora Inc
