Kogopay Expands Global Reach With Vietnam Integration

LONDON, COUNTY, ENGLAND, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --KogoPAY has announced the launch of Version 3 of its mobile wallet, which simplifies cross-border payments like never before. This latest update now enables KogoPAY to be used in Vietnam, significantly enhancing convenience for users in the region.Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, the founder and CEO of KogoPAY, recently experienced firsthand the ease of using the app in Vietnam. Thanks to VietQR, KogoPAY users can now make payments directly in Vietnamese Dong with just a few taps on their phone, bypassing the common issue of card payments not being accepted at many local businesses.KogoPAY enables users to move money worldwide in seconds, offering a range of cutting-edge services. For businesses, KogoPAY provides multi-currency accounts supporting 20 global currencies, allowing funds to be converted instantly at real exchange rates for GBP, EUR, USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, SGD, JPY, HKD and more. Businesses can manage receivables and payables from a single platform, track transactions in real-time, and make faster payouts through virtual accounts in local currencies.For personal use, KogoPAY offers a digital wallet designed for every occasion. Whether making online payments, transferring funds to friends overseas, or converting currencies, KogoPAY ensures secure and effortless transactions.Recognised as a leader in socially-conscious fintech, KogoPAY is committed to bridging the gap for the 1.4 billion people worldwide who remain unbanked. By offering innovative solutions that reduce costs and enhance financial accessibility, KogoPAY continues to drive inclusivity and improve global financial systems.Looking ahead, KogoPAY is also working on integrating with Thailand's PromptPay QR code, further expanding its capabilities across Southeast Asia. With the motto“Travel like a local, pay like a local,” KogoPAY remains dedicated to delivering effortless payment solutions that enhance the global user experience.About KogoPAYKogoPAY is a socially conscious fintech company in London with other offices in Bangkok, Vilnius and Dubai. The company provides virtual IBANs account in GBP and EUR and mobile wallet in different currencies. The company was founded by the CEO Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw who has extensive experience as a chief financial officer for a range of medium-sized companies and holds a PhD in compliance and information systems from the London School of Economics and Political Science. KogoPAY is not just a payment platform. Its mission is to create an ecosystem that benefits the whole of society and makes it easy for people to transfer money globally. KogoPAY enables anyone to send money quickly to friends and family, make easy business transactions and helps charities receive donations with minimal costs. More information can be found at .#KogoPAY#MobileWallet#CrossBorderPayments#FinancialInclusion#PaymentSolutions#VietQR

