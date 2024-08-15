Local Retail Gets E-Commerce Boost For World Photography Day 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo-lab manager sells more photo prints with Local Prints Now

MEA Helps Photo-Labs Compete with Free Platform

- Rod Macfarlane, Executive DirectorNEW HAVEN, CT, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Photo software specialist MEA announced today its platform Local Prints Now is free for independent photo labs for a limited time. Local Prints Now is a digital storefront that helps photo labs sell more photo prints. To celebrate World Photography Day 2024, photo labs can have their store added to the Local Prints Now mobile app and website at no cost for six months.With online competition creating a tough environment for today's retailers, the no-fees promotion aims to help level the playing field. Signing up for Local Prints Now is easy, and stores appear in the mobile app and website immediately."Local Prints Now is the print-on-demand platform that helps photo labs sell more.” stated Rod Macfarlane, Executive Director at MEA,“We're helping indie photo retailers achieve higher average orders and compete online. Simply sign up your store and start selling right away.”Key Highlights:.Photo labs can join the print-on-demand platform Local Prints Now, with no fees for six months..Store sign up is simple, allowing photo labs to start selling their products immediately..MEA provides powerful ad-tech and e-commerce tools that help retailers compete online.Known for its innovative solutions, MEA helps photo labs achieve growth and success. Recently, MEA launched a new same day photo book offering, praised as the easiest photo book ever to create, further showcasing MEA's commitment to simplifying customer experience and enabling photo labs to excel in a competitive market.Sign-up to Local Prints Now during August using code 'WORLD-PHOTO-24' to take advantage of the no-fee promotion, or just mention this offer. The promotional period lasts six months, and stores can cancel at any time.For more information contact MEA via .

