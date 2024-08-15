Smartpath Is Named On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List With A Staggering Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 187%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed this week that SmartPath , the leading provider of education in the nation, has ranked again on the Inc. 5000 , its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition demonstrates SmartPath's continued ability to innovate and meet the increasing demand for financial education.

"It's an absolute joy to receive this honor," says SmartPath CEO and Co-Founder, Alok Deshpande. "When we started this business, I was just a money nerd, teaching personal finance classes in a hotel ballroom. It's hard to believe how far we've come. Our goal has always been to help people make better money decisions, and we're able to do that on a larger scale now than ever before. I'm deeply proud of this team and how hard they've worked to make this vision a reality."

This ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta,

Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The past few years have been all about making the right changes at the right time, to create a product that is simple, yet impactful," says SmartPath CPO and Co-Founder, Stuart Lawder. "This recognition affirms that our commitment to obsessing over the details is paying off. There's still a lot to be done, but we're moving forward, and I couldn't be more proud."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About SmartPath

SmartPath is the leading provider of comprehensive financial education solutions in the country. Its robust offering includes daily educational classes, one-on-one coaching, and digital tools that empower individuals on the journey to financial freedom. Founded in 2010 and supporting over 700,000 individuals, SmartPath delivers its financial education solutions in partnership with financial institutions, fintech companies, and employers nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE SmartPath