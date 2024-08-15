Swell Partners Recognized As Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company For Third Consecutive Year Rises 1100+ Positions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Swell Partners, a leading talent and consulting firm, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for the third consecutive year. The company has risen to 1,734th place, an improvement of more than 1,150 positions from the previous year. It achieved growth of over 300 percent over the past three years, even though overall

U.S. temporary staffing hours are down 12% from 2019. Swell Partners also achieved a notable ranking in the human resources sector, where it ranked 69th place.

The Inc. 5000 list is a benchmark of entrepreneurial success, recognizing companies that have demonstrated significant growth in a highly competitive business environment. It represents the top 0.5% of all privately owned companies in the U.S.

Cari Gatto, CEO of Swell Partners, expressed her appreciation for the recognition: "We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row. Our dramatic growth is a testament to the value of our innovative approach, focusing on fostering happy work people and happy workplaces for our team, our clients and our consultants and candidates."

Gatto added, "At Swell Partners, we believe that when people are happy and fulfilled, their potential knows no bounds. We appreciate the trust our clients have placed in us and the hard work of our incredible team. We remain dedicated to shaping a future where workplaces become centers of inspiration and collaboration."

Swell Partners' unique approach to talent acquisition and its commitment to creating happy work people and happy workplaces drives its exceptional growth and creates a positive and enriching atmosphere for employees, clients, and partners. The company's continued presence on the Inc. 5000 list reaffirms its status as an industry leader and a pioneer in driving positive change in how companies build and engage teams.

About Swell Partners:

Swell Partners is a leading talent acquisition and consulting firm known for its commitment to fostering happy work people and happy workplaces. With a track record of exceptional growth and innovation, Swell Partners has consistently delivered unparalleled results while prioritizing the well-being and satisfaction of its employees and clients. As a three-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, Swell Partners continues to set the standard for excellence in talent acquisition.

For more information about Swell Partners and its unique approach to talent solutions, visit Swell Partners .

Media Contact

Catherine Wright

[email protected]

SOURCE Swell Partners