Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. (PRTT) Announces New CEO And New Director; Moves To Finalize The Karinca Logistics Merger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Corp. (OTC: PRTT) ("Company") announces the appointment of a new CEO, restructuring of the Board of Directors, and looks to finalize the merger agreement with Karinca Logistics - .



The Company appointed Ozgur Ozcan as CEO and Director and George Athanasiadis as Director. Further, the Company accepted the resignations of Ali Yildiz as CEO and Tatiana Aleinikov as VP of Operations.

The Board restructuring and the appointment of the new CEO are the first steps to ensure a smooth transition with the merger, which should be finalized in the next few days in Turkey.

Ozgur Ozcan, PRTT's CEO, stated, "This is an exciting time for the Company. I look forward to working towards our goals within the Company. I will provide shareholders with an update regarding the finalization of the merger and our pending audit within the next week. We intend to complete the process as formerly announced and file a Form 10 registration with the SEC to resume reporting standards and eventually uplist the Company to an exchange. It is also our intention to change the name of the Company to a more appropriate name for our current business."

Management believes the merger of Atlantic Logistics and Karinca Logistics will solidify its regional competitive advantage and unite two (2) compelling companies into one management group. The Company expects a large growth in revenue and profitability upon finalizing the merger.

About Atlantic Logistics :

Atlantic Logistics strives to provide innovation in service, a business model that gives customers and partners the technology and commercial intelligence to support creative ideas. The team remains dedicated to keeping the company's systems on the cutting edge and constantly evolving business to serve our clients better. Atlantic Logistics use robust technology to track inventories, manage customs compliance, and track shipments worldwide. Atlantic Logistics is the answer to any logistics needs you might have. Atlantic Logistics transports products via land, air, and sea using trucks, ships, rail, and air, rapidly growing into a worldwide logistics company with services across Europe, Asia, South America, and Central America - .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ozgur Ozcan +90 (554) 112 40 25

...

