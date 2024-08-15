Saltwrap Makes 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SaltWrap is officially among the fastest-growing private companies in America.

- Scott Hogan, SaltWrap Founder & CEOPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. has revealed that SaltWrap , the worldwide leader in Therapeutic Sports NutritionTM, ranks No. 4,636 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.SaltWrap founder and CEO, Scott Hogan, says it's an exciting development in SaltWrap's story as it continues its mission to become customers' most trusted health advisor:“We're truly honored to be featured in the Inc. 5000.Our team is committed to making a positive impact on the healthcare industry and serving each customer with excellence, so we rarely stop to reflect on our achievements. But this is a milestone worth celebrating, and we're grateful to Inc. for giving us the opportunity to pause and appreciate how far we've come.This award has only added more energy to our mission - we're just getting started.”About SaltWrap: Founded in 2015 by Scott Hogan CPT, COES, SaltWrap brings together the most practical ideas in Therapeutic Sports NutritionTM, corrective exercise, and functional fitness. SaltWrap recently launched its Clinical Advisory Board , which includes physical therapists, exercise physiologists, and regenerative medicine physicians responsible for reviewing SaltWrap's research and content. For more information, visit .About Inc.: Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

