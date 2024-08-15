Shopup Transforms Your Shopping Experience With Deal Alerts And Rewards Driven By AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The ShopUp app is revolutionizing the way you enjoy in-store shopping with AI data integration that ensures you never miss out on deals and rewards. Designed to enhance your errands, retail shopping, and food and beverage experiences, the ShopUp app delivers real-time sales and tailored recommendations, making it easier than ever to find exclusive offers.

Whether you're shopping big name chains or local gems, the ShopUp app provides personalized, location-based deals and card-specific rewards for your unique shopping and dining interests. Features within ShopUp's app include:

AI-driven deals: Customized offers match your preferences and spending habits to ensure you receive the most relevant deals for you. Collaboration with local retailers and restaurants allows them to showcase their sales directly on the app. This innovative approach not only benefits consumers but also empowers small businesses to reach a wider audience within the community.

Card-specific rewards: Enhanced purchasing power with card-specific rewards ensure that you're getting the most out of every transaction. Maximize your savings and curate points by shopping with retailers and restaurants you already frequent.

Effortless search functions: Enhanced search functions provide you with your favorite brands, stores, products, and locations, based on your shopping and dining habits. These features allow you to find the best deals where you like to shop.

Live sales feed: Real-time sales data ensures you're always informed about the latest in-store and online promotions from both local and national brands. Eliminate the guesswork when it comes to finding sales from your favorite retailers and restaurants.

"The ShopUp app is designed to enhance every shopper's overall retail and dining experience, ensuring they get the most out of every purchase they make," said ShopUp founder Scott Levin. "We're excited to offer a tool that not only helps users save money and earn rewards, but also provides relevant and timely credit card rewards information while they're shopping.

Signing up for the ShopUp app is free forever and does not require your credit card information. Instead, simply select the cards you possess, ensuring privacy and security. Unlike other apps that may require sensitive financial details, ShopUp prioritizes user trust and convenience.

With the ShopUp app, you'll be the friend who always knows about the best deals and never misses out on a reward. Your curated discounts are ready and waiting, making every shopping trip more rewarding.

For more information about ShopUp and to download the app, visit getshopup .

About ShopUp

ShopUp is an innovative digital platform designed to elevate the in-store shopping experience through advanced AI technology. By providing real-time notifications and personalized deal alerts, ShopUp helps users maximize their savings and enjoy a seamless shopping experience at both local and national retailers.

