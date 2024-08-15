Quad Welcomes Courtney Ballantini As Head Of Client Experience At Rise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SUSSEX, Wis., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD ), a global marketing experience company, announced today the appointment of marketing and advertising leader Courtney Ballantini to the position of Senior Vice President and Head of Client Experience at Rise, Quad's full-service integrated agency. Ballantini will oversee all Rise client relationships and lead the Client Experience team in delivering media solutions and omnichannel execution that meet the evolving and expanding needs of brands and marketers.

In her role, Ballantini will lead a team of client partners focused on solving the complex challenges marketers face today while also anticipating their future needs. Her leadership will be an important contribution to Rise's growth trajectory as an integrated media agency with an engine that both elevates brands and captures demand across the marketing funnel.

"As large-brand marketers increasingly lean into the unique solutions Rise offers, Courtney's background across both agency and client-side roles, and her deep commitment to nurturing talent, make her exceptionally well suited to understand and connect with our clients," said Joshua Lowcock, President of Media for Quad. "Courtney understands our vision to provide integrated solutions that remove friction wherever they occur in the marketing journey, while staying true to our commitments to transparency and the disruptor differentiator path we're on. She's an ideal leader to drive Rise's ongoing transformation and enhance our client relationships."

Ballantini, who will report to Lowcock as a member of his senior leadership team, brings more than two decades of experience in the marketing and advertising industry, including executive roles at Starcom and Tyson Foods. Her understanding of business models and challenges from both the client and agency perspectives equips her with the knowledge and empathy to connect effectively with clients and equip the Rise team to produce effective work that generates real business impact.

"I'm thrilled to join Rise at this pivotal moment in its growth journey," Ballantini said. "The agency's impressive track record, combined with its collaborative team and growth-oriented culture, give Rise the potential to solve client problems in bigger, more meaningful ways. As a leader who thrives on building and transforming teams and businesses, this offers me an unparalleled opportunity. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team, delighting our clients, and helping Rise continue to establish itself as a full-service media agency."

In addition to her work experience, Ballantini has been actively involved in industry organizations that support and advance working women and mothers, including She Runs It, a non-profit that aims to pave the way for more women to lead at every stage of their marketing, media and tech careers. She is passionate about mentoring rising leaders and parents, sharing her experiences as both a successful executive and a mother of two children.

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD ) is a global marketing experience company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad uses its suite of media, creative and production solutions to streamline the complexities of marketing and remove friction from wherever it occurs in the marketing journey. Quad tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed to market, strengthening marketing effectiveness, and delivering value on client investments.



Quad employs approximately 13,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,700 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service Rise

media agency and Betty creative agency. Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to ongoing innovation, culture and sustainable impact, visit quad .

About Rise

Rise, a Quad agency, is a full-service, omnichannel media agency that provides strategic solutions for brands to valuably connect with their audiences.

Specializing in media, customer experience, and analytics, Rise helps clients seamlessly navigate both brand and demand, driving consumer connections and making all media accountable for business outcomes. Powered by approximately 500 people who globally support over $1 billion in media, Rise serves brands across all industries including retail, direct-to-consumer, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, and financial services.

As part of Quad, Rise leverages a proprietary tech and data stack that provides brands with a telescopic view into the media touchpoints that change behavior and can transparently optimize their marketing spend to drive business growth. Learn more at meetrise .

