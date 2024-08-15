(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc.

(NYSE: GDDY ) Chief Officer Mark McCaffrey will participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor held virtually on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

GoDaddy Chief Executive Officer Aman Bhutani will present at the 2024 Citi Global Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 8:20 a.m. ET / 5:20 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the 2024 Citi Global Conference fireside chat will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at

. Following the presentation, an audio replay will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website.

About

GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit .



