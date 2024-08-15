JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER GOES LIVE WITH CARBYNE APEX, BRINGING NEXTGEN 911 TO COLORADO WITH CLOUD-NATIVE CALL HANDLING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New Call-Handling System Integrates Rich into 9-1-1 Calls and Utilizes AI for Real-Time Language Detection, Translation, and Surge Management, All Within a Unified Platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne ®, a global leader in public safety technology, announced that the Jefferson County Communications Center (Jeffcom 911) has deployed a cloud-native emergency call handling platform, Carbyne APEX to provide faster and more efficient emergency response.

"Technology is advancing so fast. Partnering with Carbyne is an opportunity for us to deliver next-generation public safety features to our community," said Jeff Streeter, Executive Director of JeffCom 911.

Watch the video here to hear directly from the Jeffcom 911 team about their seamless transition and the benefits of Carbyne APEX.

Jeffcom 911 faces increasing call volume due to its growing population, and much like many other PSAPs around the country, it is facing staffing shortages. The center turned to technology to help mitigate some of its challenges and empower its dedicated staff to work more efficiently.

Because Carbyne built its platform in the cloud, it brings technological advantages to Jeffcom, like resiliency and redundancy, superior security, and the agility to adapt to their needs, which were critical factors in their decision.



"Adopting Carbyne APEX means having a cloud-native system that is going to reduce server space and costs while allowing us to integrate new technologies more easily. It's not the features that I see today; it's the potential features that I see down the road. It allows us to stay ahead of the curve and perform better," said Michael Brewer, Deputy Director of Jeffcomm 911.

Colorado has considerable linguistic diversity. The 2021 Census reported that 1 in 6 Coloradans speak a language other than English at home. Jeffcom 911 emergency telecommunicators frequently assist community members who do not speak English, often facing challenges in securing timely human interpreters. This delay can lead to losing the caller or failing to provide the necessary help promptly.

Carbyne's NextGen 911 platform revolutionizes this process with its AI-powered Translation and Transcription, now available to Jeffcom 911. This cutting-edge solution immediately identifies and translates foreign languages in real-time, significantly enhancing response times for non-English speakers by up to 5 minutes, ensuring faster and more effective emergency assistance.

Another major benefit to Jeffcom 911 is Carbyne's Call-Triage solution. Given the center's strategic location near major city highways and wildfire-prone areas due to its complex topography, the high volume of emergency calls during major incidents can easily overwhelm an already short-staffed team. This AI-based solution mitigates bystander reporting so telecommunicators can focus on answering higher-priority emergency calls, helping ensure efficient and effective response during peak times.

"It is an absolute privilege to collaborate with the leadership at Jeffcom, who have fully embraced the transformative power of NextGen 911. We are deeply grateful for their partnership and the positive feedback from their team. With Carbyne's all-in-one platform now live, including AI Studio capabilities, advanced data collaboration from citizen to responder, and cutting-edge analytics, we're bringing the ultimate experience for call-takers. And this is just the beginning-stay tuned for more innovations currently under development," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

SOURCE Carbyne Ltd.