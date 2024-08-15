Rayneo Launches Air 2S: Redefining XR Industry With Symmetric Audio, Visual Brilliance And Ergonomic Comfort

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeoTM, a frontrunner in consumer AR technology, proudly debuts the RayNeo Air 2s, an XR glasses set to redefine the industry.

These glasses offer a premium visual experience, coupled with an innovative symmetric system and exceptional ergonomic comfort, setting a new precedent for what users can expect from wearable technology.

Howie Li, CEO of RayNeo, has emphasized the company's dedication to prioritizing practical user experiences. "We've concentrated our efforts on enhancing visual quality, audio capabilities, and ergonomic design," Li stated, "because we are convinced that truly exceptional products are those which bring value and maximize user satisfaction. The RayNeo Air 2s is a testament to this belief, providing an enriching and unparalleled user experience."

The RayNeo Air 2s builds upon the acclaimed success of its predecessor, the RayNeo Air 2, which has been a favorite in the industry since its launch in 2023. With significant improvements in display, audio, and ergonomics, the RayNeo Air 2s is poised to surpass the high standards set by its popular predecessor. More than a mere upgrade, the RayNeo Air 2s is a vanguard in the XR industry, featuring an exclusive four-dynamic speaker system that is typically found in high-fidelity audio setups. This premium audio innovation highlights RayNeo's commitment to pushing the industry forward and to enriching user experiences with cutting-edge wearable technology.

Revolutionizing Visual Experience

The RayNeo Air 2s ushers in a new era of visual splendor with its Sony 0.55-inch MicroOLED display, offering the equivalent of a 201-inch cinematic experience right at your fingertips. Imagine the impact of four 98-inch TVs combined into a single, expansive view, accessible from just 6 meters away-this is the captivating grandeur that the Air 2s delivers, transforming your personal space into a private theater.

Powered by the next-generation light engine, RayNeo Air 2s achieves significant advancements in brightness and clarity. With ultra-bright displays reaching 5000 Nits of screen brightness and a maximum to-eye brightness of 600 Nits, it ensures every detail is vivid and sharp, even in the brightest daylight conditions. The clarity is further enhanced by a 12% increase in the eye box, a 17% reduction in distortion, and doubled edge clarity, resulting in visuals that are not only razor-sharp but also remarkably lifelike, offering an unmatched viewing experience. But the Air 2s doesn't stop there. Customization is key to personalizing your viewing experience. With three expertly calibrated color modes, RayNeo Air 2s optimizes contrast, temperature, balance, and saturation to suit your preferences, allowing you to tailor the visual output to your liking and further enhancing the unmatched viewing experience.

Elevating Audio to Hi-Fi Heights

The RayNeo Air 2s shatters the mold for audio in eyewear by introducing an exclusive, symmetrical 4-speaker system that rivals the best in high-fidelity audio, setting a new standard for sonic superiority and underscoring RayNeo's dedication to innovation in wearable technology. This exclusive speaker setup delivers pristine highs and profound bass, enriching every movie and gaming experience with Hi-Fi audio that immerses you in crystal-clear sound.

The RayNeo Air 2s also features an exclusive sound privacy protection design, integrating phase cancellation technology and Whisper Mode 2.0 to minimize sound leakage. This innovative approach ensures your audio experience remains private and doesn't disturb others, allowing you to enjoy your audio journey with complete discretion. Even at a close range of 20 cm, the outside world remains oblivious to your audio indulgence.

Personalized Fit for Unmatched Wearability

Air 2s is redefining the eyewear experience with its innovative approach, setting new standards for comfort and personalization. The RayNeo Air 2s, at a featherlight 78 grams, adopts groundbreaking Two-tone Injection Molding Technology. This advanced technique harmoniously combines a sturdy exterior with a soft, conforming interior, crafting a refined fit that's both luxurious and supportive. The sleek, user-centric design is tailored to individual tastes, promising a style that's as fashionable as it is effortlessly comfortable.

The 9 adjustable points on the temples and nose pads of RayNeo Air 2s allow for a precision fit that is uniquely attuned to the wearer's facial characteristics. This meticulous design ensures a secure, customized wearing experience that adapts to the individual's distinctive features.

Compatibility and Accessories

The RayNeo Air 2s is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, PCs and game consoles that support DisplayPort over USB-C.

The glasses can be paired with the JoyDock , the first-of-its-kind, versatile accessory tailored-made for the Nintendo Switch. When paired with the RayNeo Air 2s, the JoyDock transforms the Switch into a portable, immersive giant-screen gaming console, elevating the gaming experience to new heights and allowing it to be enjoyed anywhere.

Furthermore, RayNeo Air 2s is compatible with Pocket TV,

equipped with a long-lasting 6,500mAh battery for over 5 hours of video playback. Together with Google TV's expansive catalogue of 700,000+ movies, TV shows, live channels, and more from 10,000+ apps, it offers a personalized, all-in-one streaming experience that's truly portable.

Pricing and Availability

The RayNeo Air 2s is now available on the RayNeo

Amazon US Store

& Official Website at a recommended retailer price (RRP) of $399.

Images and more information can be found in the Media Kit .

About RayNeo

RayNeoTM, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing one of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software, and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm, and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2 and RayNeo Air2s featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort. or more information, visit

