Zenni Optical Announces Partnership With PAX

Zenni Optical , the world's leading eyewear retailer, is excited to announce its official partnership with PAX , one of the most prominent gaming and culture festivals in the world. This collaboration designates Zenni as the Official Eyewear of PAX, and is another major step in growing Zenni's partnerships across the gaming space.

The Zenni and PAX partnership begins at PAX West 2024 , the West Coast's most-attended gaming event, put on by co-organizers ReedPop and

Penny Arcade , taking place Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, at the Seattle Convention Center.

"PAX is one of the most diverse, inclusive, and community-celebrated event series in the world," said Robb Chiarini, Head of Partnerships, Licensing, & Events at Zenni Optical. "We are incredibly proud to partner with a group committed to supporting gamers of all disciplines and cultures... providing opportunities for the community to share their love of gaming together, while respecting their individual interests."

Building on successful partnerships with other premier gaming events such as Evo and DreamHack, this move continues to highlight Zenni's ongoing commitment to supporting the gaming and esports communities. With a history of collaboration with gaming and esports brands like Ghost Gaming, TSM, and the*game her s, Zenni is dedicated to promoting eye health education through partnered content and providing affordable, high-quality corrective and preventative eyewear technology.



"We are thrilled to welcome Zenni as the Official Eyewear of PAX," said Nadine Alden, Director of Brand Partnerships at PAX. "The way Zenni positions itself at the intersection of fashion, pop culture, and gaming, perfectly resonates with our brand identity. We look forward to showing our attendees the incredible products Zenni has developed with gamers in mind."

Kicking off at PAX West later this month, the partnership will see the first integrations across a variety of activations, digitally and in-person. The PAX Merch Store will offer exclusive PAX branded eyewear and accessories for the first time, including limited edition 20th Anniversary frames, cases, and other accessories in celebration of PAX's 20th Anniversary in 2024.

Zenni is also partnering with PAX to present the PAX Rising Showcase in support of small, independent game development teams and their games to exhibit at PAX, allowing the teams and community one-on-one interactions along with hands-on gameplay live at the event.

Explore Zenni x PAX glasses, launching in person at PAX West and online starting August 30th, and discover the latest in gaming styles at Zenni Gaming.

About Zenni Optical

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personality through a large collection of high-quality prescription, non-prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense of fashion and dynamic style. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Ghost Gaming, TSM and more. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Chase Stokes, Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please

visit zenni/press

About PAX

PAX , or Penny Arcade Expo, is a festival for gamers to celebrate gaming culture. First held in Seattle in 2004, PAX has nearly doubled in size each successive year, with PAX Prime 2014 selling out of tickets in a matter of minutes. Connecting the world's leading game publishers with their most avid and influential fans, PAX expanded with a second show in Boston in 2010, and a third in San Antonio in 2015, making it the three largest gaming shows in North America. The first international PAX was held in Melbourne, Australia in 2013. In 2017, Penny Arcade established PAX Unplugged, its first tabletop-focused show, held in Philadelphia.

Media with inquiries about PAX West can contact [email protected] .

About ReedPop

ReedPop

is a boutique group within RX – one of the world's leading event organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events globally and a full-service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America, Europe and Asia, including New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), MagicCon, and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop owns and operates the pop culture news site, Popverse , which is the exclusive home for livestreams from all of ReedPop's major comic cons. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based group of professionals uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion.

About Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade

has been the world's most popular webcomic for over 20 years, with over 3.5 million readers. Started in 1998 in the living room of Mike Krahulik & Jerry Holkins, it has grown into a media empire encompassing multiple beloved properties such as Lookouts, Automata, and beloved D&D live-play series Acquisitions Incorporated. Penny Arcade

was responsible for the creation of Child's Play, a gaming charity that has raised over $45 million dollars for children across the world. They are also the founders of PAX, the number one consumer gaming festival in North America, with hundreds of thousands of loyal visitors every year.

