New Report Reveals The Transformative Power Of Interactivity In Mobile Video Advertising

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with researchers at King's Business School, Bayes Business School (City, University of London), and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Digital Turbine announced the release of " The Ultimate Guide to Interactive Mobile Ads ," highlighting the significant impact of interactive elements in mobile video ads on increasing brand choice and consumer engagement. The report analyzed 250 mobile advertising campaigns and surveyed nearly 270,000 consumers across various industries, including Automotive, CPG, Entertainment, Retail, Tech, and QSR.

Key Findings

The report identifies three primary types of interactivity that contribute to increased brand choice:

1. Browse:



Allows users to self-serve information through hotspots or galleries

Helpful for viewing large amounts of products, features, or other information

Increases brand choice by 31.5% on average Particularly effective in the Technology, Retail, and Entertainment sector

2. Sample:



Provides visual ways to interact with products, mimicking in-store interactions

Useful to virtually let consumers see different customizations for products

Increases brand choice by 29.6% on average Highly effective for Quick Service Restaurants, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Automotive categories

3. Play:



Integrates brands into game environments, fostering emotional connections

Creates an adrenaline rush associated with the brand

Increases brand choice by 36.6% on average Most impactful in the Entertainment, Technology, and Retail sectors.

Research Methodology

The study was done in collaboration between Digital Turbine and researchers Dr. Yusuf Oc (Bayes Business School ), Professor Kirk Plangger and Dr. Stefan Bernritter (King's Business School ), and Professor Francesca Sotgiu (Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam ).

The research team analyzed 250 mobile advertising campaigns within a mobile game app, engaging almost 270,000 consumers. Of these,156,000 consumers encountered a mobile ad featuring browse, sample, or play interactive elements. Post-ad exposure, a Nielsen Research Company survey asked consumers to select which brand they would consider purchasing next. The results showed a significant increase in brand choice intention, with the Play interactive element being the most influential.

"As consumers we are exposed to so many advertisements each day that it is impossible to remember many of them at all," said Dr. Yusuf Oc from Bayes Business School, one of the universities that collaborated on the research. "In-app mobile ads cleverly integrate brand messaging into a game or interactive experience – therefore building into the longer-term memory of key target audiences."

Other Report Highlights

In addition to the key findings above, the report also:



Shows examples of common implementations for Browse, Sample, and Play elements

Reveals the type of interactive element that was shown to be most effective for each of the industries surveyed Gives awards to the best creative implementation of an interactive element across 6 industries

"The future of video advertising lies in the hands of consumers, and interactivity gives them the power to engage with brands in meaningful and memorable ways," said Greg Wester, SVP of Digital Turbine. "Whether through adrenaline packed playing, visually powerful sampling, or immersive browsing, interactivity allows brands to strengthen relationships with consumers. In particular, mobile gaming, where players are already attuned to active engagement, offers a unique platform for brands to connect with their audiences on a deeper level."

The Ultimate Guide to Interactive Mobile Video Ads

concludes that tailoring interactive elements to their specific product types, brands across different industries can enhance consumer engagement, foster emotional connections, and increase customer loyalty and lifetime value.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is an in-app mobile video advertising platform and trusted mobile partner to the world's top global brands. Through its acquisition of AdColony – a recognized leader in mobile video advertising – and its partnerships with the world's largest mobile operators and OEMs, DT packages unique telecom data into smarter mobile audiences available directly through DT Exchange. Learn more on:

