WOHLER Announces August SALE - E-Series Monitors & SW Options Through September 30Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Wohler is announcing a SALES to the end of the month of September, for its e Series & monitoring In-Rack solutions.

The promotion provides every customer with an additional 10% off towards the purchase of any e Series product, while also providing 50% OFF on any e Series SOFTWARE Option applicable to that product.

This promotion is valid for any order received between August 15th and the 30th of September 2024.

The promotion applies to any quantity desired.

Contact your Account Manager or email [email protected] and someone will get you a quote immediately.

Included in this August-September Special is the recently launched new eVAM1-1 (pictured above) and eVAM1-1+; these two new budget-friendly

baseband only, 16 channel audio/video monitors are competitively priced and are compact at 1RU, and just 4.8" deep.

Utilizing a single 2.4" touch screen, operators can toggle between video, meters and menus.

The eVAM1-1+ adds a HDMI option card with both HDMI input and output (the output will be the monitored video input, either SDI or HDMI). Both units benefit from dual SDI inputs with a selected SDI out, a pair of balanced analog inputs and outputs on XLR, with a second pair of analog inputs on RCAs and a pair of AES inputs & outputs on BNC. Both eVAMs benefit from phase monitoring, 8 presets and a headphone output coupled with our renowned high-quality speakers.

The single 2.4" touch screen front panel utilizes mature design philosophies from previous

Wohler products, while physical front panel controls provide access to main volume, balance, and auxiliary controls to supplement the touch controls. Individual audio channels may be summed, soloed or muted by touch or mechanical control, also in line with other Wohler units (e.g. iAM AUDIO+, iAM SUMs, iAM-12G-SDI).

"These are great, entry-level products.

Not everyone requires IP monitoring or more advanced features.

Our e Series products are built with the same high-quality and durability of any WOHLER product, simply at a budget friendly price. This SEPTEMBER SPECIAL makes these products even more attractive.

Come and get them while you can, and don't forget that these products also work with our new Cloud-based Monitoring solution called MAVRIC.

Please ask about that when you speak to your Wohler Representative," said John Earnest, VP of Global Sales and Marketing.

Contact:

[email protected]

+1 510-870-0810

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by

PRLog

SOURCE Wohler Technologies, Inc.