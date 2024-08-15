Storyblocks Appoints Tom Crary As Independent Board Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry veteran bolsters stock leader's strategic vision

ARLINGTON, Va.

, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , an unlimited, subscription-based stock media with creation and workflow functionality, announced today the appointment of

Tom Crary

as an independent board member. Crary's deep expertise and proven track record in driving growth for media companies reinforces Storyblocks' mission to provide creators and businesses with innovative tools and resources for producing high-quality content more efficiently.

"Storyblocks has established itself as a leader in providing high-quality, diverse stock media and innovative video creation tools," Crary said. "I'm thrilled to join the board and collaborate with this exceptional team. Together, we'll continue expanding Storyblocks' capabilities to empower creators like never before and deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide."

Tom Crary brings extensive experience in the stock media market to the Storyblocks board. He currently serves as the president and chief operating officer at Laravel

and previously held the position of CEO at Pond5, a video-first content marketplace for filmmakers, media organizations and marketers. During his tenure as CEO, Pond5 was acquired by Shutterstock. At the time of the acquisition, Pond5 had developed a network of over 115,000 contributors across 180 countries, who uploaded over 2.5 million assets monthly.

"Tom's industry expertise and success in scaling video-centric platforms make him an invaluable addition to our team," said TJ Leonard , CEO of Storyblocks. "With his strategic guidance, we're well-positioned to accelerate innovation across our platform and unlock new opportunities that will take Storyblocks to even greater heights."

For more information about Storyblocks, please visit storyblocks

About Storyblocks

Storyblocks empowers creators and businesses to produce better video, faster than ever. Our stock media library includes high-quality video, audio, and imagery that is crafted by 700+ highly accomplished artists and creators from around the world and updated regularly based on what customers want. We power inclusive storytelling by sourcing diverse content representing people of all identities. With a simple subscription, customers get unlimited access to our media library of 2.6 million assets, plus high-quality templates and after effects, video editing tools, and plug-ins for leading video editing platforms. Storyblocks ensures customers' peace of mind with comprehensive licensing and unlimited downloads, enabling endless experimentation and iteration with full confidence to meet business goals.

Storyblocks is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

