Wastewater Visibility News Launches Online Water Conference Directory

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wastewater Visibility News, an and email news source for the water and wastewater industries, has launched an online and event directory. The searchable directory is available at wastewatervisibility.com/industry-events/ .



Each directory listing includes basic water or wastewater conference information, such as dates and venue, and direct links to the event webpage.“We observed,” said Keith Sommers, Operations Manager at SediVision, LLC,“that a great deal of outdated conference information lingers on the web, often making it hard to filter to the current year's events. Because the Wastewater Visibility News conference directory platform is automated and database-driven, each water or wastewater conference rolls off the calendar on the last scheduled day of the event, keeping the information continually current.”

The Wastewater Visibility News Conference and Events Online Directory is updated annually on January 1, although upcoming events may be added at any time during the calendar year. There is no fee to list an industry-related conference on the platform.

“Instead of publishing updates and content exclusively from our companies, US Submergent Technologies (USST) and SediVision,” said Denver J Stutler, Jr, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Submergent Technologies® and SediVision® President.“We wanted to be part of a more comprehensive news platform for water and wastewater.”

“Safe and sanitary water and wastewater services are critical to communities. With increasing populations, aging infrastructure and expanding regulatory control of water and wastewater quality and best practices, industry-wide communication, idea exchange and transparency are more important than ever. Adding the water conference listing feature is one more way to help water and wastewater industry professionals stay informed on the bigger picture.”

Wastewater Visibility News began publication in 2022 and is available online or by email inbox delivery. To submit a water or wastewater conference or event for listing on the Directory, email your information to ... . To sign up to receive water industry news updates as they publish, go to and submit your name and email address.

