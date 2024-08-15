Edible Garden Launches Vitaminwhey.Com E-Commerce Site

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands Consumer Access to Whey® and Vitamin Way® Product Lines of Whey and Protein Powders









BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the launch of the VitaminWhey.com e-commerce site for the Company's Vitamin Whey line of whey and plant protein powders under the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands.

Mr. Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited to launch our new Vitamin Whey e-commerce site which marks a significant step forward for the brands. This launch enables us to offer our advanced whey and plant protein powder line-crafted to support muscle recovery, daily vitamins and minerals, as well as overall well-being with exceptional taste-directly to customers across the nation. Vitamin Whey, featuring our exclusive multi-vitamin, high whey protein, and amino acid complex formulas, provides outstanding supplementation and recovery benefits at a competitive price. We are confident that the Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® product lines will enhance Edible Garden's 'Flavor Maker' reputation as we continue to innovate and create cutting-edge flavors with our partner, Nutracom. Vitamin Whey already benefits from a heritage of success at big box retailers, and we are confident that the launch of our e-commerce site will further accelerate the brand's growth among consumers, helping us achieve our goal of providing the highest-quality most flavorful alternate proteins on the market.”

"The Company is dedicated to advancing our e-commerce platform, with strong media support as a central component of our strategy to expand the Vitamin Whey product line and strengthen the Edible Garden brand. Customers can now purchase all of our innovative Vitamin Whey® protein powder flavors, including French Vanilla, Chocolate Dream, Lucious Strawberry, Cookies N' Cream, Ice Cream Cake, and Orange Creamsicle, as well as our Vitamin Way® Chocolate and Creamy Vanilla organic protein powders. We are confident that our online platform will enable a broader retail audience to access our Vitamin Whey® and Vitamin Way® brands, driving the growth and expanding the reach of these product lines."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to For more information on Vitamin Whey products go to . For more information on Edible Garden go to .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“look forward,”“objective,”“plan,”“seek,”“strategy,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

...

