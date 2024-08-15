OKX Wallet Becomes First Multi-Chain Wallet To Support Blinks Across All EVM Chains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

OKX Wallet users can now initiate blockchain transactions, such as token staking and swapping across multiple chains directly on social sites with zero fees



SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, today announced that its OKX Wallet now supports Blockchain Links (Blinks) - tools that turn onchain transactions into clickable links - across all EVM-compatible chains. This makes OKX Wallet the first multi-chain wallet to extend the Blinks capability beyond to multiple chains.

OKX Wallet users can now quickly and easily initiate onchain transactions, such as token staking and swapping across multiple chains with zero fees - directly on their social media platform of choice. They can do this by copying the URL of a specific OKX Wallet product page and sharing these Blinks on websites and social media platforms that support Blinks, like X and Discord. This allows users to initiate transactions directly from a social media post or message without needing to switch tabs or sites. For example, users can buy an NFT directly from an X post by clicking on the shared Blink.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "OKX Wallet provides the best way to access everything onchain. With the addition of multi-chain Blinks, users can now perform even more onchain actions directly embedded in their usual sites and platforms. We're also working with partners across both the Solana and EVM ecosystems to ensure their applications are supported, so users can look forward to an ever-expanding range of seamless actions."

This latest addition is a result of OKX Wallet's strategic collaboration with Dialect , the team behind Blinks, which focuses on building tools and features to enhance the user experience on the Solana blockchain. In the near future, OKX Wallet will collaborate with more projects to enhance the capabilities and supported platforms of Blinks. These updates will be announced at a later date.

This announcement follows the recent addition of Solana Blinks support on OKX Wallet. In line with its "onchain, any chain" philosophy, OKX Wallet also recently added support for TON, bringing its total number of compatible blockchains to 100.

For further information, please contact:

...

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 500,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer